Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Honiton Under-9s so impressive in wins over Hemyock and Sidmouth

PUBLISHED: 13:27 29 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:27 29 January 2019

The Honiton Under-9s wearing their new training tops kindly sponsored by Classic Home Improvements and supplied by the Honiton Sports Shop. Back row (left to right) David Broom Alfie Lloyd, Oliver Beer, Tao Wallis, Toby Morrish, Josh Welch, Rich Welch. Front row (left to right) George Selway, Dexter van Broom, Noah Pemberton, Josh Griffiths. Picture: DAVID BROOM

The Honiton Under-9s wearing their new training tops kindly sponsored by Classic Home Improvements and supplied by the Honiton Sports Shop. Back row (left to right) David Broom Alfie Lloyd, Oliver Beer, Tao Wallis, Toby Morrish, Josh Welch, Rich Welch. Front row (left to right) George Selway, Dexter van Broom, Noah Pemberton, Josh Griffiths. Picture: DAVID BROOM

Archant

Honiton Under-9s recorded a brace of fine victories when they met Hemyock and Sidmouth in Exeter and District Youth League matches played at Newton Poppleford.

Honiton Under-9s in action against Sidmouth. Picture DAVID BROOMHoniton Under-9s in action against Sidmouth. Picture DAVID BROOM

On what was a chilly morning, the Honiton youngsters were grateful for their brand-new training tops supplied by Honiton Sports Shop and sponsored by Classic Home Improvements; the extra layer was certainly required!

In the first game against Hemyock, goals from Josh Griffiths, a fine free-kick and a close range finish following good work from Alfie Lloyd, saw Honiton take a 2-0 lead into half-time.

After the break, a brace of goals from Tao Wallis wrapped up a 4-0 success.

Against Sidmouth, the Honiton youngsters began well and moved the ball around with some crisp passing.

This opened up the opposition on a number of occasions and resulted in what was ultimately a 7-0 win.

A most pleasing aspect for the coaching staff was that, in the second game, there were six different goal scorers!

Toby Morrish and George Selway both netted their first goals from the club and the other goals came from Noah Pemberton, Dexter van Broom, Oliver Beer, Tao Wallis, and an own goal.

Josh Welch provided two assists from well-placed corners.

Most Read

Cash boost for East Devon railway line

Axminster Railway Station. Picture: CHRIS CARSON

Future of Axminster masterplan to be decided

The draft masterplan showing what the centre of the new development could look like. Picture EDDC

Yellow warning for snow and ice issued across Devon

The weather warning has been issued by the Met Office.

PHOTOS: First look inside district council’s new £5.6million Honiton HQ

The interior of Blackdown House, EDDC's new Honiton HQ. Picture: Callum Lawton

Honiton rugby club abandons training after children end up covered in dog poo

A training session was cancelled after young rugby players were covered in poo. Picture: Getty Images

Most Read

Cash boost for East Devon railway line

#includeImage($article, 225)

Future of Axminster masterplan to be decided

#includeImage($article, 225)

Yellow warning for snow and ice issued across Devon

#includeImage($article, 225)

PHOTOS: First look inside district council’s new £5.6million Honiton HQ

#includeImage($article, 225)

Honiton rugby club abandons training after children end up covered in dog poo

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Honiton rugby club abandons training after children end up covered in dog poo

A training session was cancelled after young rugby players were covered in poo. Picture: Getty Images

Cranbrook Football Club nets super sponsorship from the Chip Shack

The Chip Shack'’s Billy Lang is seen presenting Cranbrook boss Jon martin with one of the new polo tops. Also in the picture are members of the Cranbrook team wearing the new shirts. Picture JON MARTIN

Bowring stars as Couch free-kick nets Hippos a home point

Honiton at home to Ilfracombe. Ref mhsp 02 19TI 7910. Picture: Terry Ife

Cherry Liell drives in to launch her year of office as Honiton ladies’ captain

Honiton's new lady captain, Cherry Lielll at the drive-in to signal the start of her year in office. Picture HGC

Honiton Under-9s so impressive in wins over Hemyock and Sidmouth

The Honiton Under-9s wearing their new training tops kindly sponsored by Classic Home Improvements and supplied by the Honiton Sports Shop. Back row (left to right) David Broom Alfie Lloyd, Oliver Beer, Tao Wallis, Toby Morrish, Josh Welch, Rich Welch. Front row (left to right) George Selway, Dexter van Broom, Noah Pemberton, Josh Griffiths. Picture: DAVID BROOM
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists