Honiton Under-9s so impressive in wins over Hemyock and Sidmouth

The Honiton Under-9s wearing their new training tops kindly sponsored by Classic Home Improvements and supplied by the Honiton Sports Shop. Back row (left to right) David Broom Alfie Lloyd, Oliver Beer, Tao Wallis, Toby Morrish, Josh Welch, Rich Welch. Front row (left to right) George Selway, Dexter van Broom, Noah Pemberton, Josh Griffiths. Picture: DAVID BROOM Archant

Honiton Under-9s recorded a brace of fine victories when they met Hemyock and Sidmouth in Exeter and District Youth League matches played at Newton Poppleford.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Honiton Under-9s in action against Sidmouth. Picture DAVID BROOM Honiton Under-9s in action against Sidmouth. Picture DAVID BROOM

On what was a chilly morning, the Honiton youngsters were grateful for their brand-new training tops supplied by Honiton Sports Shop and sponsored by Classic Home Improvements; the extra layer was certainly required!

In the first game against Hemyock, goals from Josh Griffiths, a fine free-kick and a close range finish following good work from Alfie Lloyd, saw Honiton take a 2-0 lead into half-time.

After the break, a brace of goals from Tao Wallis wrapped up a 4-0 success.

Against Sidmouth, the Honiton youngsters began well and moved the ball around with some crisp passing.

This opened up the opposition on a number of occasions and resulted in what was ultimately a 7-0 win.

A most pleasing aspect for the coaching staff was that, in the second game, there were six different goal scorers!

Toby Morrish and George Selway both netted their first goals from the club and the other goals came from Noah Pemberton, Dexter van Broom, Oliver Beer, Tao Wallis, and an own goal.

Josh Welch provided two assists from well-placed corners.