Torpoint Atheltic v Honiton Town: Preview

Action from Honiton Town vs Elburton. Picture: Andrew Symonds Archant

Honiton Town face a tricky tie away at South West Peninsula League Premier East high-flyers Torpoint Athletic on Saturday.

The hosts, who play their football at the Mill, are currently second in the table, just two points behind leaders Ilfracombe Town.

Torpoint have only tasted defeat on four occasions this campaign and have won 12 of their 18 games so far. Their form in the last five games has been good with three wins, one draw and one defeat. The highlight of that run was an 8-1 win over Torrington.

They are one of the league's highest goalscorers too and their record of 59 scored is only beaten by Bovey Tracey's 66.

Meanwhile, Honiton currently reside in 14th place having won six, drawn one and lost ten of their 17 games. They have scored 25 goals and conceded 38.

The Hippos, like many other teams in the league, have been hampered by recent weather and have not played a game since Decemeber 7's 3-2 loss at home to Dartmouth.

The fixture is set to kick off at 3pm but is of course subject to weather conditions as the league has implemented the severe weather protocol which allows clubs to postpone the game without a referee's inspection.