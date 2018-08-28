Advanced search

Honiton win at Liskeard-Looe, another defeat for Town Reserves -a round-up of Saturday’s local sporting action

PUBLISHED: 18:55 09 February 2019 | UPDATED: 18:55 09 February 2019

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Archant

Honiton won a close encounter at Liskeard-Looe, claiming a 12-10 victory, but they have slipped off top spot of the Tribute Cornwall and Devon League by a Penryn side that thrashed Hayle 74-3.

Third placed Bude had a ‘walk-over’ win at home to Withycombe, while fourth placed Plymstock Albion Oaks were 40-18 winners at home to Topsham.

The other East Devon rugby saw Sidmouth Chiefs were held to an 11-all draw in their Western Counties (West) meeting with Wellington at the Blackmore while, in Exmouth, at the Imperial Ground, the Cockles won a second successive Devon derby after defeating Newton Abbot 24-17 to chalk up a ninth win of the league season.

In football, there was no action for either Honiton Town or Axminster Town – not because of the weather, but because neither had a scheduled game. The only East Devon side in SWP League Eastern Division action was Budleigh, who were edged out 3-2 at home by Crediton United. In the SWP League Premier Division, Exmouth Town beat visiting Plymouth Argyle Reserves 4-0.

In Macron League football just two matches beat the weather and they saw Beer Albion go down 4-2 at home to Witheridge while, on the G4 surface that is home to Exwick Villa, Colyton were beaten soundly, going down 4-0.

In Division Two, Honiton Town Reserves suffered a 16th straight defeat, beaten 4-1 at home by Bow AAC.

Tipton St John slipped nearer to the bottom three after they went down 4-1 at home to Halwill. The other Division Two results saw University of Exeter defeat Newtown 3-1 and Dawlish United saw off Royal Oak, 5-2.

In Division Three, two games beat the weather and they produced no fewer than 16 goals between them! Budleigh Salterton Reserves were beaten 7-3 at Newton St Cyres while Lympstone were beaten 4-2 at home by Sandford.

Two games were played in Division Four with St Martins Reserves beaten 5-2 at Universtiy and Feniton Reserves went down 3-1 at home to Pinhoe.

Cranbrook suffered a fourth home defeat in eight games when beaten 2-1 by Central in the only match that got the better of the weather in Division Five.

There was just one Division Six game played and it saw Colyton Reserves beaten 3-1 at home by Lapford Reserves.

Thorverton Reserves won the only Division Seven game that was played, they beat hosts HT Dons 6-2 while, in Division Eight, Dawlish United Reserves won 6-1 at Millwey Rise Reserves and the other game was at Sandford where Elmore thirds were beaten 2-0.

