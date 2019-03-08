Hornby brace as Offwell Rangers continue winning start to new term

'Chunks of Devon' are the new Offwell Rangers main sponsors and have agreed to provide the team with all their post match food. Picture: OFFWELL RANGERS FC Archant

Offwell Rangers are this season under new management and have also got a new look team and lots of new sponsors, writes James Dawes.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

What's more, the changes look to have paid off for, having finished bottom in each of the past two Macron Devon and Exeter League campaigns, Rangers have played two and won two this season!

The team followed an opening day 4-0 home win over Chagford with a 4-2 success over visiting Cullompton Rangers Reserves.

Jaime Hornby fired Rangers into a fifth minute lead from which point there was only going to be the one outcome - another home victory!

Hornby later added a second before further goals from Ashley Caldwell and Nathan Wallace saw their side to a second successive win.

On Saturday (September 7) Rangers entertain Silverton in another league game (3pm).

The club are very grateful to 'Chunks of Devon', who are the new Offwell Rangers main sponsors and have agreed to provide the team with all their post match food.