Ian Wicks – A tribute to sadly departed ‘legend’ of Offwell & Widworthy FC

Ian 'Wicksy' Wicks who sadly passed away recently. Picture DICK STURCH Archant

The recent passing of Ian Wicks, known by all as ‘Wicksy’, saddened many local fooballers who played their football during the 1960s and ’70s, writes Dick Sturch.

Ian played all his football for Offwell and Widworthy Football Club, the team that represented the village in which he lived.

Although he was offered many opportunities to play in the higher tiers of the game he was loyal to his village team, who played in the Devon and Exeter League Division One East.

As a schoolboy he had been selected to play for the East Devon Schools team and it was not long after this he made his debut for Offwell.

He played inside forward or on the wing and was fast, skilled, and for his size, was a ferocious tackler!

He was eventually forced to retire through injury and chose to become a qualified referee, a role in which he continued for several seasons.

Ian also played cricket for the village team, usually as wicket keeper, where again his inherent sporting ability shone.

Although having always played football, and being an ardent Manchester United supporter, he, somewhat surprisingly, became a fervent Exeter Chiefs follower and organised popular trips from Honiton to watch the team play at Sandy Park.

Ian was well known by many people throughout Honiton and the surrounding area.

Always willing to stop and chat, he had a great sense of humour and was great company.

He was truly one of life’s good guys whom we will all miss.