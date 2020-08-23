Joma Devon & Exeter League announce make-up of divisions for the 2020/21 season

The Joma Devon & Exeter League are planning to begin the 2020/21 season on Saturday, September 19, writes Steve Birley.

The league have announced a new make-up of 11 divisions with the structuring thought to have been done to as to keep travelling to a minimum in light of the continuing Coronavirus pandemic.

in terms of our local clubs, Feniton, Beer Albion, Upottery, Seaton Town and Lyme Regis are all included in a 12-team Premier Division.

Tipton St John, Otterton and Beer Albion Reserves will all come up against each other in Division One East alongside Dunkeswell Rovers, East Budleigh and Honiton Town Reserves, while Axminster Town Res, Axmouth United, Colyton Res, Cranbrook, East Budleigh Res, Feniton Res, Millwey Rise, Ottery St Mary Res and Sidmouth Town will all play in the 12-team Division Two East.

The full breakdown of the league is:

Premier East

Beer Albion

Chard Town Res

Colyton

Dawlish Utd

Feniton

Kentisbeare

Lyme Regis

Seaton Town

Sidmouth Town Res

University of Exeter Res

Upottery

Whipton & Pinhoe

Division One East

Beer Albion Res

Clyst Valley Res

Dunkeswell Rovers

East Budleigh

Exmouth Rovers

Exmouth Spartans

Honiton Town Res

Lyme Regis Res

Lympstone

Otterton

Teignmouth Res

Tipton St John

Division Two East

Axminster Town Res

Axmouth United

Bishops Blaize

Colyton Res

Cranbrook

East Budleigh Res

Exeter United

Feniton Res

Millwey Rise

Ottery St Mary Res

Pinhoe

Sidmouth Town III

Division Three East

AFC Exe

Awliscombe

Cranbrook United

Dawlish United Res

Devon Yeoman Res

Farway

Offwell Rangers

Topsham Town Res

Upottery Res

Winchester Res

Division Four East

Bradninch Res

Dawlish Utd III

Exmouth Town III

Falcons

HT Dons

Millwey Rise Res

Otterton Res

Ottery St Mary III

Seaton Town Res

Sidmouth IV

Division Four Central

Beacon Knights

Cheriton Fitzpaine Res

City Raiders

Cranbrook United Res

Kenn Valley United

Newton St Cyres Res

Priory

Tedburn St Mary Res

Thorverton Res

Whipton & Pinhoe Res