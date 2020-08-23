Joma Devon & Exeter League announce make-up of divisions for the 2020/21 season
PUBLISHED: 13:21 23 August 2020
Archant
The Joma Devon & Exeter League are planning to begin the 2020/21 season on Saturday, September 19, writes Steve Birley.
The league have announced a new make-up of 11 divisions with the structuring thought to have been done to as to keep travelling to a minimum in light of the continuing Coronavirus pandemic.
in terms of our local clubs, Feniton, Beer Albion, Upottery, Seaton Town and Lyme Regis are all included in a 12-team Premier Division.
Sidmouth Town Reserves and Beer Albion will play in Premier East
Tipton St John, Otterton and Beer Albion Reserves will all come up against each other in Division One East alongside Dunkeswell Rovers, East Budleigh and Honiton Town Reserves, while Axminster Town Res, Axmouth United, Colyton Res, Cranbrook, East Budleigh Res, Feniton Res, Millwey Rise, Ottery St Mary Res and Sidmouth Town will all play in the 12-team Division Two East.
The full breakdown of the league is:
Premier East
Beer Albion
Chard Town Res
Colyton
Dawlish Utd
Feniton
Kentisbeare
Lyme Regis
Seaton Town
Sidmouth Town Res
University of Exeter Res
Upottery
Whipton & Pinhoe
Division One East
Beer Albion Res
Clyst Valley Res
Dunkeswell Rovers
East Budleigh
Exmouth Rovers
Exmouth Spartans
Honiton Town Res
Lyme Regis Res
Lympstone
Otterton
Teignmouth Res
Tipton St John
Division Two East
Axminster Town Res
Axmouth United
Bishops Blaize
Colyton Res
Cranbrook
East Budleigh Res
Exeter United
Feniton Res
Millwey Rise
Ottery St Mary Res
Pinhoe
Sidmouth Town III
Division Three East
AFC Exe
Awliscombe
Cranbrook United
Dawlish United Res
Devon Yeoman Res
Farway
Offwell Rangers
Topsham Town Res
Upottery Res
Winchester Res
Division Four East
Bradninch Res
Dawlish Utd III
Exmouth Town III
Falcons
HT Dons
Millwey Rise Res
Otterton Res
Ottery St Mary III
Seaton Town Res
Sidmouth IV
Division Four Central
Beacon Knights
Cheriton Fitzpaine Res
City Raiders
Cranbrook United Res
Kenn Valley United
Newton St Cyres Res
Priory
Tedburn St Mary Res
Thorverton Res
Whipton & Pinhoe Res
