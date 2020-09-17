Joma Devon & Exeter League - Matchday one fixtures
PUBLISHED: 12:23 17 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:25 17 September 2020
A look at the opening matchday fixtures in the new Joma Devon & Exeter League season.
A new season of Joma Devon and Exeter League football gets underway this weekend with the first game being a Friday night fixture at Witheridge where Bickleigh provide the opposition.
That opening game is followed by 52 matches son Saturday when there will be plenty of local interest.
Top billing has to be the Premier East game at the Furzebrake, Beer with the Fishermen entertaining Feniton. There are three Premier East top flight games with the others being a Sidmouth Town Reserves visit to Dawlish while Upottery entertain Kentisbeare.
Premier East
Beer Albion v Feniton T.Doherty
Dawlish United v Sidmouth Town I.McGuffog
Upottery v Kentisbeare R.Mills
Premier West
Alphington v Winchester P.Owens
Exwick Villa v Chagford A.Bridgeman
Hatherleigh v Elmore G.Luscombe
Newtown v Bampton B. Howard
Thorverton v Lapford S.Leahy
Division 1 East
Clyst Valley v Dunkeswell M.Bovey
East Budleigh v Exmouth Rovers R.Clutterbuck
Honiton Town v Beer Albion B.Ebdon
Otterton v Teignmouth M.Stone
Division 1 West
Alphington v Halwill P.Willer
Bow AAC v Tedburn St.Mary J.Knight
Heavitree United v Winkleigh A. Horn
North Tawton v Wellington P.Bialyk
Sandford v Newton St.Cyres L.Britnell
Uplowman v Westexe Park Rangers B.Holmes
Division 2 East
Bishop Blaize v Feniton S.Palfrey
Millwey Rise v East Budleigh M.Dobrejevic
Ottery St.Mary v Cranbrook G.Sharpe
Pinhoe v Axminster Town M.Hodsdon
Sidmouth Town v Colyton M.Burrough
Division 2 West
Bampton v Sampford Peverell W.Lloyd
Central v Broadclyst G.Blackburn
Culm United v South Zeal S.Wilkins
Okehampton v Devon Yeoman M.Smith
St.Martins v Hemyock R.Worth
Division 3 East
AFC Exe v Offwell Rangers J.Westcott
Awliscombe v Upottery R.Williams
Cranbrook United v Topsham Town B.Harvey
Devon Yeoman v Dawlish United T.Moss 2.30pm
Winchester v Farway United NO REF
Division 3 West
Bravehearts v Cullompton B.Reeby
Broadclyst v Amory Green Rovers NO REF
Chagford v Central J.Clark
Elmore v Cheriton Fitzpaine C.Warren
Witheridge v Bradninch N.Jaques
Division 4 Central
Beacon Knights v Newton St.Cyres F.McCarthy
Cheriton Fitzpaine v Thorverton NO REF
City Raiders v Kenn Valley United R.Wallis
Exeter Panthers v Cranbrook United B.Budd
Priory v Whipton & Pinhoe D.Blight
Division 4 East
Bradninch v HT Dons J.Chamberlain
Exmouth Town v Lympstone P.Baldwin
Ottery St.Mary v Otterton K.Grantham
Dawlish United v Falcons P. Willer 6pm
Seaton Town v Sidmouth Town G.Roberts
Division 4 West
AFC Morchard Bishop v Okehampton D.Rose
Amory Green Rovers v Bow AAC L.Hawkins
Dolton Rangers v North Tawton D.Pointing
Lapford v Sandford D.Clarke
