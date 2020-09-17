Joma Devon & Exeter League - Matchday one fixtures

Action from the Axminster Town 2-1 defeat to Dartmouth on the opening day of the new South West Peninsula League Prmeier East season. Picture: SARAH MCCABE

A look at the opening matchday fixtures in the new Joma Devon & Exeter League season.

A new season of Joma Devon and Exeter League football gets underway this weekend with the first game being a Friday night fixture at Witheridge where Bickleigh provide the opposition.

That opening game is followed by 52 matches son Saturday when there will be plenty of local interest.

Top billing has to be the Premier East game at the Furzebrake, Beer with the Fishermen entertaining Feniton. There are three Premier East top flight games with the others being a Sidmouth Town Reserves visit to Dawlish while Upottery entertain Kentisbeare.

Premier East

Beer Albion v Feniton T.Doherty

Dawlish United v Sidmouth Town I.McGuffog

Upottery v Kentisbeare R.Mills

Premier West

Alphington v Winchester P.Owens

Exwick Villa v Chagford A.Bridgeman

Hatherleigh v Elmore G.Luscombe

Newtown v Bampton B. Howard

Thorverton v Lapford S.Leahy

Division 1 East

Clyst Valley v Dunkeswell M.Bovey

East Budleigh v Exmouth Rovers R.Clutterbuck

Honiton Town v Beer Albion B.Ebdon

Otterton v Teignmouth M.Stone

Division 1 West

Alphington v Halwill P.Willer

Bow AAC v Tedburn St.Mary J.Knight

Heavitree United v Winkleigh A. Horn

North Tawton v Wellington P.Bialyk

Sandford v Newton St.Cyres L.Britnell

Uplowman v Westexe Park Rangers B.Holmes

Division 2 East

Bishop Blaize v Feniton S.Palfrey

Millwey Rise v East Budleigh M.Dobrejevic

Ottery St.Mary v Cranbrook G.Sharpe

Pinhoe v Axminster Town M.Hodsdon

Sidmouth Town v Colyton M.Burrough

Division 2 West

Bampton v Sampford Peverell W.Lloyd

Central v Broadclyst G.Blackburn

Culm United v South Zeal S.Wilkins

Okehampton v Devon Yeoman M.Smith

St.Martins v Hemyock R.Worth

Division 3 East

AFC Exe v Offwell Rangers J.Westcott

Awliscombe v Upottery R.Williams

Cranbrook United v Topsham Town B.Harvey

Devon Yeoman v Dawlish United T.Moss 2.30pm

Winchester v Farway United NO REF

Division 3 West

Bravehearts v Cullompton B.Reeby

Broadclyst v Amory Green Rovers NO REF

Chagford v Central J.Clark

Elmore v Cheriton Fitzpaine C.Warren

Witheridge v Bradninch N.Jaques

Division 4 Central

Beacon Knights v Newton St.Cyres F.McCarthy

Cheriton Fitzpaine v Thorverton NO REF

City Raiders v Kenn Valley United R.Wallis

Exeter Panthers v Cranbrook United B.Budd

Priory v Whipton & Pinhoe D.Blight

Division 4 East

Bradninch v HT Dons J.Chamberlain

Exmouth Town v Lympstone P.Baldwin

Ottery St.Mary v Otterton K.Grantham

Dawlish United v Falcons P. Willer 6pm

Seaton Town v Sidmouth Town G.Roberts

Division 4 West

AFC Morchard Bishop v Okehampton D.Rose

Amory Green Rovers v Bow AAC L.Hawkins

Dolton Rangers v North Tawton D.Pointing

Lapford v Sandford D.Clarke