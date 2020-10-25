King nets as Millwey Rise earn deserved point at Exeter United

Millwey Rise returned from their visit to Exeter United with a point after a 1-1 draw in a well-contested Joma Devon & Exeter League Division Two East game, writes Dick Sturch.

The home side, with a strong wind at their backs, made a good start, but they were thwarted by the Rise ‘twin towers’ of defenders Alex Rockett and Sam Waddon.

Ty Allen also made some important interventions and produced some excellent through balls from the back. While goalkeeper Nathan Hoole made a fine save to deny a home striker.

Matt Lewis broke up one threatening move with a well-timed tackle in the penalty before, with four minute to go before the interval, the home side opened the scoring, albeit with an element of good fortune with a Rise defender turning the ball into his own goal.

A couple of early second half corners well delivered by Haydn Lewis saw the hoe goal enjoy a brace of ‘lucky escapes’ before the veteran, Stuart King, leading the attack in place of the absent Tom Bastin, fired just over.

Sam Turner came on to replace Luke Thurlow who had chased everything in his forward position.

Skipper Haydn Lewis and Dave Bridges were replaced in the last quarter and Rise ended the game on the front foot.

The deserved equaliser arrived when King who latched on to a through-ball and delicately placed it past the advancing ‘keeper.

In the very last minute, the home side were awarded what appeared to be a harsh penalty decision.

However, ‘justice’ was done as the resultant kick smacked against the upright and bounced clear.

The Rise Man of the Match award went to goal scorer Stuart King.

This Saturday (October 31), Millwey Rise entertain Bishop Blaize

Millwey Rise Reserves defeated Bradninch Reserves 3-2.

Goals from Sam Burke and Jack Bennett had Rise level at 2-2 before Millwey Rise chairman, 56-year-old Simon Flint was introduced for the final quarter of the contest.

Indeed, it was Flint who stole the show, scoring the late winner.

Matty Hall, a rock at the heart of the Rise defence, was named Man of the Match.