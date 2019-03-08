Advanced search

King stars as Millwey Rise defeat St Martins

PUBLISHED: 09:50 23 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:50 23 September 2019

Football flag. Ref exsp 7259-33-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Archant

Millwey Rise were 3-1 winners when they entertained St Martins Reserves in a Macron League Division Four game, writes Dick Sturch.

In a bright start from Rise, Adam Whitehouse had an effort cleared off the line before a Sam Dibling strike arrowed its way just wide of the mark.

The visitors then fashioned an opportunity that ended with the ball being lifted up and over advancing Rise glovesman Tommy Donnan, but when it bounced it sailed over the bar of the exposed goal! The Saints then put a header wide from close range before, at the opposite end of the pitch, Johnny Vaughn and Stuart King both went close. Just before the break Rise defender Tye Allen seized on a mistake by the St Martins goalkeeper to score the opening goal.

In the second half, first Whitehouse and then Dibling went close, the latter's shot beating then 'keeper but the ball cannoned back off the frame of the goal!

The industrious Bailey Hall was replaced by Mikey Sayers and Matt Lewis; Matt Lewis took over from Lee MacGuire and Whitehouse gave way to Matt Vaughn as Rise rang the changes,

It was the 'veteran' Stuart King who volleyed Rise into a 2-0 lead and Dibling made it three before St Martins got a late consolation.

This was another good all-round performance from Rise who are clearly showing game-on-game progress. The Man of the Match award went to King who stepped up from the club's second team to lead the line with aplomb.

