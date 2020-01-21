Advanced search

Knox and Cole net hat-tricks in big win for Feniton Under-18s

PUBLISHED: 12:41 21 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:41 21 January 2020

Feniton Under-18s were too strong for Twyford Spartans when the sides met in a Devon League game,

Fenny had hat-tricks from both Billy Knox and Alex Cole as well as a double from Cody Skinner and one from Angus Harris in what was ultimately a 9-1 success.

The Feniton dominance came after the Mid Devon men had been denied an early lead by a stunning save from Fenny glovesman Tom Pryke.

Feniton management duo, Ian Cole and Tom Badcott will have been particularly pleased with the way their side were so careful with possession of the ball and clinical in front of goal.

Angus Harris was named the Feniton Player of the Match.

