Knox hat-trick as Honiton Town draw at Elmore / Upottery win / Beer edged out at home

A Saturday night round-up of all the local football

Pete Knox scored a hat-trick and Lewis Couch also netted as Honiton Town maintained their unbeaten record in 2020 with a 4-4 draw on their visit to Elmore for their latest South West Peninsula League, Premier East engagement.

With regard to the other East Devon based sides in the division, Sidmouth Town slipped to bottom spot as they went down 4-1 at home to Brixham while the previous basement dwellers, Torrington, bagged a point from a 2-2 home draw with Dartmouth.

Looking upwards from the bottom spot, Plymouth Marjons sit third bottom, six points better off than Town, but the students, beaten 7-1 at home by Bovey Tracey, have played five games more than the Vikings. Fourth bottom are Holsworthy, who got their 20th point of the league term in a 2-2 draw at home to Stoke Gabriel. Holsworthy are now seven points clear of Sidmouth Town and both sides have played 23 games. That's also the number of league games played to date by Axminster Town who were without a game on the latest matchday and they sit fifth bottom with 21 points, eight more than the Vikings.

The days other SWP League Premier East games saw Cullompton Rangers defeat Crediton United 3-0, Elmore and Honiton Town shared eight goals at Horsdon Park, leaders Ilfracombe came a cropper, suffering a 3-1 loss at Ivybridge Town and Torridgeside were 4-1 home winners over Newton Abbot Spurs.

Exmouth Town are now without a win in four games after a disappointing 4-1 reversal on their visit to Hallen for their latest Toolstation Western League game. The game was 'lost' up in Gloucestershire in one 20-minute period when the Southern Road men, backed by a coach load of travelling support that helped provide the Toolstation league programme with its one three figure crowd of the day, there were 117 at Hallen. In those 20 minutes Town shipped four goals. The defeat, a third in a week what with last Saturday's 3-2 reversal at the hands of hosts Roman Glass St George and then the midweek Les Phillips Cup 3-1 loss at Bridgwater Town.

Town don't have long to get too stressed about being four games without a win for they are back in action on Wednesday (February 12) night when they put their season long unbeaten home record on the line with Cribbs United the visitors to Southern Road (7.45pm).

So, what were the other Toolstation League results on the second Saturday of February? Tavistock sit fifth - one place above Town - after a 2-0 loss for the Lambs at Street. Cribbs, who are at Exmouth on Wednesday night, were beaten 2-0 at home by Brislington and Bridgwater Town were 3-2 winners on their visit to Odd Down (Bath).Buckland Athletic won 2-0 at Wellington and Westbury United were 4-1 winners over Chipping Sodbury Town while Bridport and Roman Glass St George shared four goals in Dorset and Keynsham Town were 3-0 winners at Cadbury Heath.

Away from the league action a big 'shout-out' to both Parkway and Bitton who will fly the Toolstation flag in the FA Vase Sixth Round after Parkway were 2-1 winners at home to West Auckland Town before a whopping turnout of 671. Bitton made it through courtesy of a 2-1 home victory against Sutton Common Rovers, but Bradford Town went out, beaten 3-1 at home by Leighton Town.

In the Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League North & East, Exmouth Town Reserves took the honours in their derby meeting at home to Budleigh Salterton, beating the Robins 3-1 while the other East Devon based team playing at this level, but in the South & West Division, Ottery St Mary claimed arguably their finest point of the season, holding high-flying Kingsteignton Athletic to a 3-3 draw at Washbrook Meadow.

In the Macron Devon & Exeter League Premier Division, Upottery recorded the day's most impressive score as they defeated Lyme Regis 4-1 at Glebe Park. Seaton Town went down 3-0 at Whipton & Pinhoe, Colyton were beaten 3-1 at home by Lapford and Beer Albion were edged out by Bampton who returned to Mid Devon with all three points after a 1-0 win. Sidmouth Town banked their first points in away matches at the ninth time of asking with a 1-1 draw at fellow strugglers Hatherleigh, though the result does neither team any favours and they remain the bottom two sides in the top flight.

In Division One Lympstone remain third bottom after losing to one of the two teams to sit below them with Dawlish United winning the game 2-0.

There was a full house of victories for East Devon-based teams in the Macron League Division Two with Otterton winning 3-2 at Alphington Thirds, East Budleigh were 5-1 home winners over Newton St Cyres and Beer Albion Reserves also went nap as they won 5-1 at Sandford.

In Division Three, Axmouth United banked a point from a 1-1 draw with Pinhoe while Dunkeswell Rovers recorded their biggest win of their short time to date at their new home as they thrashed Upottery 6-1,but Millwey Rise were edged out by the odd goal in seven, beaten 4-3 at Teignmouth Reserves in a Devon Senior Cup tie.

In Division Four Cranbrook were amongst the goals again as they scored six times in a comprehensive 6-2 win at the Cranbrook Education Campus where Colyton Reserves were the beaten visitors while Feniton Reserves were 2-1 home winners over Devon Yeoman.

In Division Five, Farway United sprung something of a surprise as they took on Division Five 100 per cent leaders Exmouth Rovers and dumped them out of the Devon Intermediate Cup, beating them 2-1. East Budleigh Reserves were 9-2 winners in a Division Five league game over hosts Lapford Reserves, but Awliscombe went down 3-2 at Witheridge Reserves.

In Division Six, Seaton Town Reserves scored all their goals in a 4-1 home win over Bradninch in the first half - the Mid Devon men 'won' the second half 1-0, but the home side were deserved, and worthy, winners. There were big points gained by Offwell Rangers, who shared four goals with Elmore while Otterton Reserves also shared four goals with visiting Cullompton Rangers.

In Division Seven, Sidmouth Town Fourths were edged out 2-1 at Cheriton Fitzpaine and Lympstone were 4-3 winners at HT Dons.

There was East Devon involvement in just one Division Eight game and that was at Millwey Rise where the Ottery St Mary Development XI were 3-0 winners.