Knox nets as Honiton Town lose midweek league outing at Newton Abbot Spurs

PUBLISHED: 08:31 02 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:31 02 October 2019

Action from Honiton Town v Axminster Town in the South West Peninsula League Premier Divison East. Picture: Sam Cooper

Action from Honiton Town v Axminster Town in the South West Peninsula League Premier Divison East. Picture: Sam Cooper

Honiton Town suffered a 3-1 defeat when they travelled to Newton Abbot Spurs for a midweek South West Peninsula League Premier East game.

Billy Knox scored the Town goal whe the Hippos were 2-0 down, but a late third for the South Deveon side sealed the Hippo's fate.

It's 10 points from 10 matches in the league this season for Town who have slipped to 14th in the table after their latest reversal.

Indeed, since the heroics the Hippos performed to knock Southern League Barnstaple Town out of the Devon St Lukes Bowl on September 17, the Hippos have lost all three league games; going down 4-1 at Plymouth Marjons, 4-2 at Cullompton Rangers and now 3-1 at Newton Abbot Spurs - all three defeats coming in the space of 10 days.

On Saturday (October 5), the Hippos host a Devon derby at Mountbatten Park when they entertain Elmore who are in action tonight (Wednesday) at Axminster Town.

