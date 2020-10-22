Lane and Wallis both net four times as Honiton Under-11s win well at Kentisbeare

Honiton Under-11s were 11-3 winners when they visited Kentisbeare to contest an Exeter & District Youth League match.

It was the perfect response from the Honiton youngsters after their defeat to Alphington the week before.

Honiton began well and had already created a number of chances before Alfie Lloyd opened the scoring with a composed finish.

Moments later Dexter van Broom had a ‘goal’ chalked off for offside.

However, it was soon 2-0 and it followed some fine pressing play that resulted in Josh Lane first winning the ball and then looking up before rifling it into the back of the net!

There were three goals in a dramatic first five minutes of the second half!

Two of them went to the Kents, the first netted from close range after an initial fine save by Honiton glovesman Olly Beer.

After being pegged back to 2-2, Josh Lane restored the Honiton lead only for the Kents to then immediately level it up at 3-3!

The game swung in Honiton’s favour as they took charge in midfield and this, combined with some more excellent high press football saw them go on to score eight more times.

Tao Wallis netted four of them and there were two more for Josh Lane and single goals from Ed Newcombe, Carson Sellick as the team wrapped up a fine all-round show.