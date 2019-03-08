Latas at the double as Axminster Town net Jurassic derby win at Sidmouth

Axminster Town striker Ashley Small Picture SARAH MCCABE Archant

Oscar Latas scored twice as Axminster Town took the honours in the ‘Jurassic Coast’ derby meeting with Sidmouth Town at their Manstone Lane home, winning the SWP League Eastern Division meeting 3-1.

Axminster Towns Connor Hannaford Picture SARAH MCCABE Axminster Towns Connor Hannaford Picture SARAH MCCABE

The home side made a flying start and their early endeavours were rewarded when Ferenc Bodor picked the pocket of Axminster Town centre backs Dan Beer and Jon Hurford to calmly tuck the ball past Tigers glovesman Ashley Smith to give the hosts a third minute lead.

The early goal clearly lifted the Vikings, but the lead did not last long as, not for the first time this season, the Tigers showed excellent resolve and strength of character and bounced back to level just eight minutes later!

It was Latas who scored the goal, picking the ball up in space before unleashing a powerful strike from 25 yards that caught home goalkeeper Jake Wreford by surprise.

The remainder of the first half saw the hosts have slightly the better of things, but no further goals were forthcoming and the interval arrived with the game finely balanced at 1-1.

During the break the Tigers tweaked their style and it paid dividends straight away as they began to build pressure on the home defence.

In the 55th minute, a poor clearance from glovesman Wreford, gifted former Vikings striker Ashley Small a one-on-one situation, but the Town stopper made amends with a fine save to deny his former team mate!

Five minutes later, Luke Finn headed wide of the mark when in a great position from which to give the visitors the lead.

The game's third goal did duly arrive, and it came in the 65th minute when Small headed a corner home.

The goal clearly deflated the young Vikings and, as expected, Axminster Town took full advantage and went in search of a third goal.

The third Town goal came in the75th minute and was scored by Latas, netting from 10 yards out.

In a powerful finish to the contest, the Tigers went close on a number of occasions, but chances that fell to Tony Pinder, Ben Allen and Jacob Rowe, were not turned into goals.

Axminster Town joint-manager Josh Stunell said after the game: “I thought they [Sidmouth Town] battled hard, particularly in the first half and I thought Ben Miller and Louis Spalding had good games for them, but our lads deserve a lot of credit in the way in which they listened to instructions and carried out the second half game plan.

Jonny [Town joint manager Johhny Hurford] and myself were delighted with the quality of our play in the second half. Playing good football on a poor surface was very pleasing, we would also like to praise the match referee who had a great game.”