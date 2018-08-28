Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Late Gould and Clode goals seal Axmouth United home victory

PUBLISHED: 11:06 01 February 2019

Otterton at home to Kentisbeare. Ref shsp 40-16TI 9027. Picture: Terry Ife

Otterton at home to Kentisbeare. Ref shsp 40-16TI 9027. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Axmouth United bounced back from their previous outing defeat – a 3-1 loss to Macron League Division Three leaders Ottery St Mary – by banking three points from a 3-1 home win over Newton St Cyres, writes Chris Salter.

After a goalless first half, the second half began in similar fashion until the 55th minute, when the visitors took the lead, scoring from close range.

United responded well and 15 minutes later parity was restored from the penalty spot with Reece Hales drilling home the penalty awarded after Glen Gould had his shirt pulled in the area.

The weather began to deteriorate, but United continued to play some neat, passing football and it was no more than they deserved when, with four minutes remaining, Glenn Gould scored.

Two minutes later, Archie Clode wrapped things up with the third.

United boss Asa Sandman had nothing but praise for his team.

He said: “More than halfway through what has been a tough season, I feared the worst after the result at Ottery.

“We shuffled the team and asked the lads for a response. What a response I got!

“In what was a hard-fought game in difficult conditions, every player gave 100 per cent.”

He continued: “The Man of the Match was Archie Clode, but mention also goes to Keiran Burraston for yet another great display at right back.

“We are not getting too far ahead of ourselves, but it was a great three points and if we continue with the attitude from Saturday, similar results will follow.”

Most Read

Cash boost for East Devon railway line

Axminster Railway Station. Picture: CHRIS CARSON

East Devon school announces closure due to snow – latest updates

Honiton has received a dusting of snow. Picture: Lydia Catling.

Honiton rugby club abandons training after children end up covered in dog poo

A training session was cancelled after young rugby players were covered in poo. Picture: Getty Images

Green light for Axminster’s urban extension

The draft masterplan showing what the centre of the new development could look like. Picture EDDC

Future of Axminster masterplan to be decided

The draft masterplan showing what the centre of the new development could look like. Picture EDDC

Most Read

Cash boost for East Devon railway line

Axminster Railway Station. Picture: CHRIS CARSON

East Devon school announces closure due to snow – latest updates

Honiton has received a dusting of snow. Picture: Lydia Catling.

Honiton rugby club abandons training after children end up covered in dog poo

A training session was cancelled after young rugby players were covered in poo. Picture: Getty Images

Green light for Axminster’s urban extension

The draft masterplan showing what the centre of the new development could look like. Picture EDDC

Future of Axminster masterplan to be decided

The draft masterplan showing what the centre of the new development could look like. Picture EDDC

Latest from the Midweek Herald

French at the double as Seaton Town net important win

mhsp Seaton Town v Topsham (27). Picture: Sarah McCabe

Late Gould and Clode goals seal Axmouth United home victory

Otterton at home to Kentisbeare. Ref shsp 40-16TI 9027. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Tuesday Mixed success for the Lawrences and the Barneses

Golf club and ball

Award-winning Honiton butcher looks to add ‘rural Oscar’ to his collection

Laurie Spencer, who owns Porkies. Picture: Lydia Catling

Otters all set for another big East Devon derby

Ottery away at East Budleigh. Ref shsp 02 19TI 7882. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists