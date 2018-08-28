Late Gould and Clode goals seal Axmouth United home victory

Axmouth United bounced back from their previous outing defeat – a 3-1 loss to Macron League Division Three leaders Ottery St Mary – by banking three points from a 3-1 home win over Newton St Cyres, writes Chris Salter.

After a goalless first half, the second half began in similar fashion until the 55th minute, when the visitors took the lead, scoring from close range.

United responded well and 15 minutes later parity was restored from the penalty spot with Reece Hales drilling home the penalty awarded after Glen Gould had his shirt pulled in the area.

The weather began to deteriorate, but United continued to play some neat, passing football and it was no more than they deserved when, with four minutes remaining, Glenn Gould scored.

Two minutes later, Archie Clode wrapped things up with the third.

United boss Asa Sandman had nothing but praise for his team.

He said: “More than halfway through what has been a tough season, I feared the worst after the result at Ottery.

“We shuffled the team and asked the lads for a response. What a response I got!

“In what was a hard-fought game in difficult conditions, every player gave 100 per cent.”

He continued: “The Man of the Match was Archie Clode, but mention also goes to Keiran Burraston for yet another great display at right back.

“We are not getting too far ahead of ourselves, but it was a great three points and if we continue with the attitude from Saturday, similar results will follow.”