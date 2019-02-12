Ledger is the star man in stalemate between Seaton and Beer

Beer Albion at home to Ottery. Picture: Terry Ife

Beer Albion made the short trip to Seaton Town on Saturday where they shared the points in a lack-lustre, uninspiring goalless draw, writes Richard Honnor.

On this showing it is easy to see why both sides reside in the lower echelons of the Macron League Premier Division table.

In fairness, the swirling winds made playing conditions difficult, but neither side had players on show with the guile and technique to adapt to those conditions. It was a game where defences dominated but all too often clearances were hurried and passes over hit.

Towards the end, as the gaps opened up, the Seasiders started to play the ball out from the back and carved through the Fishermen’s defence open on a couple of occasions with some incisive passing.

Fortunately for Beer, keeper Ashley Driver was in top form and made two excellent saves in the 85th and 89th minutes to keep his side on level terms.

Driver was excellent throughout and he had already come to his side’s rescue earlier on 65 minutes with a brilliant stop when Seasiders’ midfielder Josh French looked certain to score from just seven yards out.

In the first half, few chances were created. Beer’s Chris Long was unlucky on 15 minutes when his 18-yard lob hit the underside of the bar and bounced to safety after a long clearance from a Driver had been flicked forward by Josh Lund.

Seaton’s first chance came two minutes later, but their midfielder shot wide from 18 yards when a free-kick into the box was knocked down into his path.

The Fishermen’s Taylor Rooke almost scored on 29 minutes when his back-heel from six yards out was scrambled away by the keeper and then again on 40 minutes when his header was well saved by Seaton’s keeper.

The Seasiders had a good opportunity themselves on 40 minutes when right-sided midfielder Hill cut in from the by-line and hit the post from an acute angle when a cut-back across the goal might have been the better option.

Until Driver’s heroics late on, the second half was a turgid affair. Beer’s Chris Long went close a couple of times, first on 60 minutes when his fierce shot was deflected to safety after he cut in from the left.

Then, on 82 minutes Long’s cross across goal was deflected on to the Seaton post after a driving run into the box by Alex Hunt. Along with glovesman Driver, midfielder Hunt had an excellent match for the Fishermen.

On a day when defences dominated, Seaton’s Charlie Ledger claimed the Man of the Match award for an outstanding performance at the heart of the Seasiders’ defence.

On Saturday (March 9), Beer first team entertain Clyst Valley. Kick-off at the Furzebrake is at 3pm and match sponsor is Beer Boats