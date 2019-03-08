Saturday football preview - catch a local match

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 09:24 27 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:24 27 September 2019

Honiton Town and Axminster Town both away on the final Saturday of September

South West Peninsula League Premier East

Honiton Town make the short trip to Cullompton Rangers who were edged out of the Devon Bowl in midweek by an Exmouth Town side that will host Honiton Town in round two of the competition.

Axminster Town, who made Devon Bowl progress in midweek with a penalty shoot-out win at Newton Abbot Spurs to earn a home tie with Southern League Willand Rovers in the next round, are in league action at Torpoint Athletic. The only one of the three East Devon-based teams playing in this division to be at home are Sidmouth Town who host Dartmouth United (3pm).

Macron Devon & Exeter League

Feniton, who sit a lofty third in the early season Premier Division table, are on the road this Saturday as they travel to play a Chagford side that will be playing their first home league game of the season having played all their first four games away from home. There's an East Devon derby at Seaton where Beer Albion are the visitors while Upottery entertain Okehampton Argyle.

In Division Two, Honiton Town reserves host Clyst Valley Reserves and Beer Albion's second team are in home action against Alphington. Axmouth United are at home for their Division Three meeting with Hemyock, but both Dunkeswell Rovers and Upottery second team play away.

In Division Four Cranbrook entertain St Martins while Feniton Reserves entertain Millwey Rise at Acland Park.

In Division Five Farway United entertain Exmouth Rovers and in Division Six, Offwell Rangers entertain Dawlish United and Seaton Town Reserves head for Mid Devon and a visit to Bradninch. In Division Eight, Millwey Rise Reserves have home advantage for their game with Dawlish United thirds and the Ottery Development XI entertain Broadclyst Reserves.

