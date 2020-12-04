Advanced search

Local football action

PUBLISHED: 12:08 04 December 2020

Feniton players celebrate a goal in their Joma Devon & Exeter League win over Whipton & Pinhoe. Picture: STEVE SELLEY

Plenty of big games this weekend

Leaders Feniton Town return to football with a testing home encounter against third-placed Kentisbeare in Premier East of the Devon and Exeter League.

Second-placed Colyton will be big favourites at home to winless Chard Town Reserves.

Beer Albion travel to Dawlish United, where three points would lift them above their hosts in the table.

Upottery are seeking their first points of the campaign at Sidmouth Reserves, another side yet to get off the mark.

Seaton Town travel to Whipton & Pinhoe, where, like Beer, a win will see them leapfrog the home side.

In Division 1 East, Honiton Reserves are at home to Otterton and Beer Albion Reserves welcome Exmouth Rovers. Axminster Reserves v Feniton Reserves could be a cracker in Division 2 East, while Axmouth are at home to Colyton Reserves and Millwey Rise travel to Bishop Blaize.

