Upottery 2nds produce shock cup win: Local football round-up

Seaton Town exited the cup after a 2-1 defeat at home to Chudleigh Athletic.

Brad Conway scored Seaton's only goal of the game with an effort from 25 yards whilst Ollie Binion picked up the man of the match gong.

Seaton return to Devon and Exeter Football League Premier Division action this Saturday when they travel to University of Exeter 2nds.

The two teams are separated by only two places with Seaton in 11th and the University in 13th.

In the same division, Upottery's game against Hatherleigh Town was postponed.

It was a weekend to remember for their reserves, though, as they produced a shock cup win over Tipton St John.

The 2-0 victory sees them progress to the next round of the Devon Senior Cup but first is a trip to Exmouth Spartans in Division Three on Saturday.

Promotion chasers Feniton continued their impressive start to the season with a 3-2 win over Chagford.

Oscar Walsh scored twice while substitute Ben Allen also netted to give Feniton the narrow win at home.

The team have a weekend off with no game this Saturday.

In Division Three, Dunkeswell Rovers came out the wrong side of a seven-goal thriller as they were defeated 4-3 at home to North Tawton.

Hat-trick hero Rui Alves did the damage for North Tawton as the number of goal conceded by Dunkeswell moved up to 13 in five games.

The team are languishing near to the foot of the 13-team table in 10th. Next up, they face Halwill 2nds on Saturday.

Farway United did not play in the past weekend but are at home to University of Exeter 6ths on Saturday.

Farway are in 10th while their opponents are in seventh.

Offwell Rangers were the big winners when they met Otterton 2nds as they bested the visitors 8-2.

Nathan Wallace scored a hat-trick, Jamie Hornby scored a brace and Conner Archer, Ashley Caldwell and Hamish Culling scored one goal apiece.

The win lifts Offwell into third and they now face Cullompton Rangers away on Saturday.