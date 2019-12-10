Advanced search

Defeats for Upottery, Seaton Town and Honiton 2nds but a win for Cranbrook: Local football round-up

PUBLISHED: 12:57 10 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:57 10 December 2019

Upottery slipped to their 11th defeat of the season as they were beaten 2-0 at home by Cronies.

James Fanson and Luke Nickles scored the goals in a result which leaves Upottery looking over their shoulder in the Devon and Exeter Football League Premier Division.

They are in 12th place in the 16 team division and have not won since September.

Upottery will look to end that unwanted record on Saturday when they host 11th placed Chagford.

In the same division, Seaton Town came out on the wrong end of a five-goal thriller away at Okehampton Argyle.

Reece Mccabe's brace was cancelled out by two goals from Okehampton's Redd Cann and one from substitute Bradley Ausden.

Like Upottery, Seaton will have one eye on what is behind them having not tasted victory since their 2-0 win against Upottery in October.

They are in 13th and host high-flyers Feniton on Saturday.

Division Two league leaders East Budleigh eased past Honiton Town Seconds 3-0 to continue their title charge.

Daniel Atkinson, Hugo Demetre and Adam Jones scored one goal each to hand second-bottom Honiton their ninth defeat of the season.

Honiton will now switch their attention to a trip to seventh placed Newton St Cyres on Saturday.

In Division Four, Cranbrook secured a 3-0 victory over Sampford Peverell to earn their fourth win of the season.

Cranbrook are up into fifth having played at least one game fewer than every team above them.

League leaders Central are 11 points ahead of Cranbrook but they have played five games more.

Next up for Cranbrook is a visit to Sidmouth Town Thirds.

In Division Six, Offwell Rangers enjoyed a week off but will look to continue their promotion push on Saturday when they host Winchester Seconds.

Rangers are in third having won five of their nine games this season while Winchester have secured all three points on just one occasion this campaign.

Most Read

