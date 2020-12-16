Local football review

News from the Devon and Exeter League

While Feniton Town were cementing their place at the top of the Premier Division in the Devon and Exeter League, Seaton Town were going down to a 3-1 loss at Kentisbeare.

Will Hellier scored the consolation for Seaton.

Chard Town and Dawlish United shared a goalless draw in the other Premier fixture.

Beer Albion went down to a surprise 3-2 defeat at home to Teignmouth in Division 1 East, while Dunkeswell were unlucky in losing 4-3 against Lympstone.

Axminster Town continue to control Division 2 East, defeating Cranbrook 4-1 with goals from Jamie Barfoot, Sam Winslade, Mark Tucker and Tom Edwards.

Goals from Tom Kirsch and Alex Cole were not quite enough to prevent a 3-2 loss for Feniton Reserves at Exeter United. Colyton, meanwhile, lost 4-0 to East Budleigh.

Upottery lost 3-0 to Offwell Rangers and goals from Josh Fuller and Joe Poulten gave Otterton a 2-0 victory at Millwey Rise in Division 4 East.