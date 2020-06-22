Advanced search

Local footballers back for pre-season training - under strict social distancing rules

PUBLISHED: 14:26 22 June 2020

Archant

Axminster Town’s senior players report back for pre-season training on Thursday (June 25) and a number of other East Devon-based clubs have also announced midweek returns to some form of pre-season work.

The Tigers first and second teams will be training at Tiger Way from 7pm with old and new players made welcome.

All pre-season work will be conducted in line with the current government guidelines and the Town clubhouse will not be open so players are advised that they need to turn up changed and with their own drinks.

Upottery have their first session tomorrow night (Tuesday) at their Glebe Park headquarters. Upottery’s players will be having their first meeting with new manager Alex McCreadie-Taylor.

Dunkerwell Rovers’ players return on Wednesday evening for their first session.

In their case they asked for players too contact their manager as they had determined they could only accommodate a maximum of 18 players, working in three groups of six.

In all cases the clubs have taken to social media to make it very clear that the sessions need to be under ‘very different’ conditions to those that players might usually expect. Social distancing will be observed and players are being reminded that, wherever possible, they should not be car sharing, nor should they consider sharing boots, shin pads and gloves.

One thing is for sure, footballers returning to their respective clubs at this ‘grass roots’ level are going to have to get used to a ‘new norm’.

Most Read

Honiton shopping arcade gets a makeover

Honiton Black Lion Court. Ref mhh 10-16AW 0452. Picture: Alex Walton

Revealed, controversial email Seaton mayor Sandra Semple sent to Tesco

Barn fire at Upottery

A Devon Fire Engine. Picture: DSFR

Injured Seaton woman completes the Furloughed Flyer

Liz Salde during her Furloughed Flyer. Picture: FORCE

Hawkwind open Jason Stuart memorial in Honiton

A smoking shelter in memory Jason was offially opened by members of the band Hawkwind and tv presenter Matthew Wright at the Volunteer pub in Honiton on Sunday.; Photo by Simon Horn. Ref mhh 2719-25-10SH

