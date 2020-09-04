Local league football set for September 19 start

The Joma Devon & Exeter League have announced the fixtures for the 2020/21 campaign with the opening matches to be played on Saturday, September 19.

The Premier Division East stages three games on the opening day with a huge East Devon derby to kick things off; Beer Albion entertaining Feniton.

Also in action on the opening day are Sidmouth Town Reserves who travel to Dawlish United while Upottery play host to Kentisbeare.

Seaton Town start their campaign four days later with a Wednesday, September 23 visit to Chard Town Reserves.

There’s a full set of Division One East matches on September 19.

Dunkeswell Rovers go to Clyst Valley Reserves, East Budleigh entertain Exmouth Rovers, Honiton Town Reserves host Beer Albion Reserves, Tipton St John journey across to Lyme Regis Reserves and Otterton have home advantage for their opening day game against Teignmouth Reserves.

Ten of the 12 Division Two East teams are in action on September 19.

Feniton Reserves visit Bishop Blaize in Exeter, Milley Rise host East Budleigh Reserves, Cranbrook start with a trip to Ottery St Mary Reserves, Axminster Town Reserves travel into Exeter to meet Pinhoe and Sidmouth Town thirds entertain Colyton Reserves.

In Division Three East, recent Devon Intermediate Cup winners Farway United launch their 20/21 league term with a game at Exeter-based Winchester Reserves, Offwell Rangers are at AFC Exe and there’s an East Devon derby at Awliscombe with Upottery Reserves providing the opposition.

Cranbrook United entertain Topsham Town Reserves.

In Division Four East, Exmouth Town thirds host Lympstone Reserves, Ottery St Mary thirds entertain Otterton Reserves and Seaton Town Reserves have home advantage for their meeting with Sidmouth Town fourths.

