Advanced search

Local league football set for September 19 start

PUBLISHED: 08:26 04 September 2020 | UPDATED: 08:26 04 September 2020

Archant

The Joma Devon & Exeter League have announced the fixtures for the 2020/21 campaign with the opening matches to be played on Saturday, September 19.

The Premier Division East stages three games on the opening day with a huge East Devon derby to kick things off; Beer Albion entertaining Feniton.

Also in action on the opening day are Sidmouth Town Reserves who travel to Dawlish United while Upottery play host to Kentisbeare.

Seaton Town start their campaign four days later with a Wednesday, September 23 visit to Chard Town Reserves.

There’s a full set of Division One East matches on September 19.

Dunkeswell Rovers go to Clyst Valley Reserves, East Budleigh entertain Exmouth Rovers, Honiton Town Reserves host Beer Albion Reserves, Tipton St John journey across to Lyme Regis Reserves and Otterton have home advantage for their opening day game against Teignmouth Reserves.

Ten of the 12 Division Two East teams are in action on September 19.

Feniton Reserves visit Bishop Blaize in Exeter, Milley Rise host East Budleigh Reserves, Cranbrook start with a trip to Ottery St Mary Reserves, Axminster Town Reserves travel into Exeter to meet Pinhoe and Sidmouth Town thirds entertain Colyton Reserves.

In Division Three East, recent Devon Intermediate Cup winners Farway United launch their 20/21 league term with a game at Exeter-based Winchester Reserves, Offwell Rangers are at AFC Exe and there’s an East Devon derby at Awliscombe with Upottery Reserves providing the opposition.

Cranbrook United entertain Topsham Town Reserves.

In Division Four East, Exmouth Town thirds host Lympstone Reserves, Ottery St Mary thirds entertain Otterton Reserves and Seaton Town Reserves have home advantage for their meeting with Sidmouth Town fourths.

See the full season’s fixtures at www.defleague.co.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

A new Local Plan for East Devon will be formed in ‘the full light of scrutiny’ says council leader Paul Arnott

East Devon District Council leader, Councilor Paul Arnott. Picture: Paul Arnott

Drive-In cinema comes to East Devon

Drive-in cinema Picture: Getty Images

New Fiver Fest planned for Axminster

The first Fiver Fest involved more than 40 Axminster businesses. Picture Barrie Hedges

Atkins Auctions set for relocation to Axminster Carpets factory

Atkins Auctions at Axminster which could be on the move. Picture Chris Carson

Open air cinema returns to Seaton

The Greatest Showman to be screened at Seaton

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

A new Local Plan for East Devon will be formed in ‘the full light of scrutiny’ says council leader Paul Arnott

East Devon District Council leader, Councilor Paul Arnott. Picture: Paul Arnott

Drive-In cinema comes to East Devon

Drive-in cinema Picture: Getty Images

New Fiver Fest planned for Axminster

The first Fiver Fest involved more than 40 Axminster businesses. Picture Barrie Hedges

Atkins Auctions set for relocation to Axminster Carpets factory

Atkins Auctions at Axminster which could be on the move. Picture Chris Carson

Open air cinema returns to Seaton

The Greatest Showman to be screened at Seaton

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Kyle, 25, joins Lyme Regis lifeboat crew

Kyle Knight - Lyme Regis lifeboat crew's latest recruit. Picture Seb Cope

Local league football set for September 19 start

Drive-In cinema comes to East Devon

Drive-in cinema Picture: Getty Images

Lyme Tourist Information Centre closes its doors

Lyme TIC ladies Trudi Robson, Miranda Horsfield and Fiona Common receiving flowers. Picture Karol Kulik

2021 Grizzly become another victim of the Coronavirus pandemic

The Grizzly Run 2020 Ref mhsp 11 20TI 0146 Picture: Terry Ife