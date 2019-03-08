Round-up from all the local sides' weekend games

In a battle of the mid-table Devon and Exeter Football League Premier Divison sides, Upottery were downed 2-0 by Seaton Town.

A brace from Reece Mccabe was enough to confirm the location of all three points as Upottery lost their third game of the season.

The two teams are next to each other in the league as Seaton occupy 11th and Upottery one place below them.

Next for Upottery is a visit to 10th placed Colyton on Saturday. On the same day, Seaton are in Devon Premier Cup action away at Chudleigh Atheltic.

Elsewhere in the Premier Divsion, Feniton continued their excellent start to the season with a narrow 2-1 win away at Sidmouth Town 2nds.

Aaron Pearse scored both of his team's goals to make it five wins from seven games and sees Feniton remain in third.

The team switch to cup action this weekend when they travel to Roselands.

In the South West Peninsula League Premier Division, Axminster Town followed up a 6-0 defeat against Torpoint Athletic with a 3-0 home defeat to Torridgeside.

They sit in 12th in the table but will hope to overturn their recent fortunes quickly.

Dunkeswell Rovers shipped eight goals as they exited the Devon Senior Cup.

The 8-2 defeat away at Belgrave is one the team will be hoping to put behind them when they take on Exmouth Spartans in the Devon and Exeter Football League Division Three on Saturday.

Farway United suffered a narrow 3-2 defeat at Cullompton Rangers 2nd as they were knocked out of the Football Express Cup.

It's more cup action for the team this weekend when they host Lapford 2nd in the Devon Intermediate Cup.

Offwell Rangers continued their promotion charge with a 5-0 win over second placed Topsham Town 2nd in the Devon and Exeter Football League Division Six.

Kieran Williams scored twice whilst Conner Archer, Talon Solf and Nathan Wallace also netted in a win that sees them into fourth place in the table.

Next up, is a visit of Otterton 2nd.

Cranbrook drew 0-0 with St Martins 2nd in Division Four and will play Exmouth Spartans in the Devon Senior Cup this weekend.