Looking back in time picture special - 2006 and Honiton Town versus Sidmouth Town Reserves

Action from a meeting between Honiton Town and East Budleigh from 2006. Picture TERRY IFE Archant

Picture special from 2006 Honiton Town versus Sidmouth Town Reserves

As we continue to have no sport to either look forward to – or indeed, report on, we continue to trawl our picture archives to come up with sets of pictures that remind us of ‘happier times’.

This current coronavirus pandemic that has changed our lives so dramatically in 2020, will eventually come under control and life, as we knew it, will surely return.

For now we have to make do with sporting ‘memories’ and here’s one such occasion.

Its the 2006/07 season meeting between Honiton Town and Sidmouth Town Reserves

We’d love to hear of your sporting memory – be that from whatever was / is your chosen sport.

Please remember to keep sporting articles to around 350 word and include all surnames.

Send articles along with pictures (these, please, as j-pegs to a size of at least 500kb) to midweekherald.sport@archant.co.uk

The photographs used in this picture special were taken by TERRY IFE.

