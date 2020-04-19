Advanced search

Looking back in time picture special - 2006 and Honiton Town versus Sidmouth Town Reserves

PUBLISHED: 13:09 19 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:09 19 April 2020

Action from a meeting between Honiton Town and East Budleigh from 2006. Picture TERRY IFE

Action from a meeting between Honiton Town and East Budleigh from 2006. Picture TERRY IFE

Archant

Picture special from 2006 Honiton Town versus Sidmouth Town Reserves

Action from a meeting between Honiton Town and East Budleigh from 2006. Picture TERRY IFEAction from a meeting between Honiton Town and East Budleigh from 2006. Picture TERRY IFE

As we continue to have no sport to either look forward to – or indeed, report on, we continue to trawl our picture archives to come up with sets of pictures that remind us of ‘happier times’.

This current coronavirus pandemic that has changed our lives so dramatically in 2020, will eventually come under control and life, as we knew it, will surely return.

For now we have to make do with sporting ‘memories’ and here’s one such occasion.

Its the 2006/07 season meeting between Honiton Town and Sidmouth Town Reserves

Action from a meeting between Honiton Town and East Budleigh from 2006. Picture TERRY IFEAction from a meeting between Honiton Town and East Budleigh from 2006. Picture TERRY IFE

We’d love to hear of your sporting memory – be that from whatever was / is your chosen sport.

Please remember to keep sporting articles to around 350 word and include all surnames.

Send articles along with pictures (these, please, as j-pegs to a size of at least 500kb) to midweekherald.sport@archant.co.uk

Action from a meeting between Honiton Town and East Budleigh from 2006. Picture TERRY IFEAction from a meeting between Honiton Town and East Budleigh from 2006. Picture TERRY IFE

The photographs used in this picture special were taken by TERRY IFE.

Action from a meeting between Honiton Town and East Budleigh from 2006. Picture TERRY IFEAction from a meeting between Honiton Town and East Budleigh from 2006. Picture TERRY IFE

Action from a meeting between Honiton Town and East Budleigh from 2006. Picture TERRY IFEAction from a meeting between Honiton Town and East Budleigh from 2006. Picture TERRY IFE

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Midweek Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Axminster area sees rise in Coronavirus cases

Axminster Medical Practice. Picture Chris Carson

Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital coronavirus death toll reaches 20

The Royal Devon and Exeter hospital. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref mhh 0685-43-12AW

Derelict Lyme cottage sells for ‘staggering’ £203,000

This derelict cottage in the centre of Lyme Regis, fetched �203,000, Picture: S&S .

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Seaton bungalow severely damaged in fire

Firefighters tackle the bungalow blaze at Seaton. Picture DSFRS

Most Read

Axminster area sees rise in Coronavirus cases

Axminster Medical Practice. Picture Chris Carson

Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital coronavirus death toll reaches 20

The Royal Devon and Exeter hospital. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref mhh 0685-43-12AW

Derelict Lyme cottage sells for ‘staggering’ £203,000

This derelict cottage in the centre of Lyme Regis, fetched �203,000, Picture: S&S .

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Seaton bungalow severely damaged in fire

Firefighters tackle the bungalow blaze at Seaton. Picture DSFRS

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Looking back in time picture special - 2006 and Honiton Town versus Sidmouth Town Reserves

Action from a meeting between Honiton Town and East Budleigh from 2006. Picture TERRY IFE

Tom O’Flaherty signs new deal at Exeter Chiefs

Exeter Chiefs

Did your parents or grandparents talk about VE Day 1945?

VE Day parade. Picture: Sidmouth Herald Archive

Feniton win / Honiton and Upottery both held / Millwey Rise march on - East Devon Virtual League latest

Feniton flood alleviation scheme delayed

Previous flooding at Feniton. Picture EDDC
Drive 24