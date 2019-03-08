Advanced search

Mabbutt sparkles once more as Dunks see off Cranbrook

PUBLISHED: 12:21 26 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:21 26 March 2019

Dunkeswell Rovers line up before their narrow Devon Intermediate Cup semi-final defeat to North Devon League side Combe Martin. Picture DFC

Dunkeswell Rovers defeated Cranbrook 4-1 when the sides met at Hemyock in a Macron League Division Five encounter.

After a first half that was packed with end-to-end action – but with no goals to show for it – the Dunks took an early second half lead with a neat finish from Dan Stapleton.

Cranbrook hit back to level things up and would have taken the lead but for a superb save by Dunks glovesman Chris Palfrey.

The home lead was restored when Jacob Cobb-White powered home a header at a corner and 2-1 soon became 3-1 as Steve Morris provided the ‘assist’ for strike partner Josh Cann to net. With 10 minutes remaining, Ben Kidson rounded off the scoring with a 20-yard strike. Dunkeswell joint boss Brian Cann said: “Each and every player was phenomenal, but standout performances came from, yet again, 17-year-old Joby Mabbutt while Jay Williams in defence was superb, as was Ben Kidson in midfield.

“But I think it’s fair to say that all the players collectively deserve a big pat on the back for a job well done.”

The win sees the Dunks sitting eighth in the table with 23 points from 12 games to date. With leaders Exmouth Spartans 16 points above them, the Dunks do have five games in hand and they host Spartans at Hemyock on Saturday week (April 6).

Before that they are in action this Thursday night (March 28), taking on Bradninch Villa in a Golesworthy Cup tie being played at Cullompton Rangers (7.30pm) and, on Saturday, they are again in Hemyock action with the league game against Sidmouth Thirds (3pm).

