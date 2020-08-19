Advanced search

Mabbutt stars as Dunkeswell power to victory over Awliscombe

PUBLISHED: 07:55 19 August 2020

Dunkeswell Rovers were 5-0 winners when they entertained Awliscombe United in a pre-season friendly at Green Lane.

In a bright start, the Dunks took an early lead with Josh Cann netting his third goal in as many starts, turning the ball home at the far post from a corner.

Gavin Richards provided the assist for Matty Woollacott to rifle the ball home from 25-yards.

The third goal was top class! It was fashioned by some terrific inter play involving Max McKeown and Joby Mabbutt with the latter providing a sublime through-ball and McKeown applying a polished finish.

Steve Morris scored goals number four and five to wrap up another excellent all-round performance from the Dunks.

There were some terrific individual performances, with Gav Richards, Jay Williams and Matty Woollacott all delivering top shifts, while goalkeeper Aaron Willdigg was fully deserving of his clean sheer, but one player again stood out and that was young Mabbutt who was named the Man of the Match by match sponsors R & R Specialists.

The Dunks are home this evening (Wednesday) with Wellington A the visitors to Green Lane (6.45pm).

