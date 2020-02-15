Macron League suffers a complete washout as Storm Dennis blows in

Archant

The Macron Devon and Exeter League suffered a complete wipe put in terms of their schedule on the third Saturday of February.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

There had been 57 league games and one cup tie set to be played and not a single minute weas played in any of the matches!

The 2019/20 season began back in August since when there have been 30 Saturdays and there remain now just 10 before the first Saturday of May which is traditionally the opening match day of the Tolchards Devon Cricket League season.

Gone are the days when sporting folk could play full seasons in both football and cricket. Nowadays the regular football season often runs deep into May and it may well be the case that that happens again this year.

A look at the Macron Devon & Exeter League in which a large number of local club's play, there's a busy run-in between now and the end of the season for some teams.

No one will be busier than the players at East Devon village side Farway who have, up to now, managed to play just five of their Division Five fixtures which means they still have no fewer than 17 to play! Yes, what that means is that, in the 30 weeks of the season so far, Farway have managed to play those five league games and will have to fit the final 17 in around 10 weeks!

We have had a look at how far the various teams from across East Devon have got with their season and how many league games remain, many sides will also have cup ties to play between now and the season's end. With regard to the league matches still to be played, in the Premier Division; Seaton Town have the fewest to play - they have 10 league games remaining while Feniton have 13 to play, Upottery, Colyton and Lyme Regis all have 15 to play while Beer Albion have 16. The top flight club with the most matches outstanding are Bampton who have only played one third of their campaign, and the Mid Devon men still have 20 league games to squeeze in alongside on-gpoing success in cup competitions!

In Division Two, Beer Albion Reserves have played more than anyone else and so have just nine matches remaining. In the same section, Honiton Town Reserves have 11 to play while East Budleigh have 10 left and Otterton must still play 14 matches to complete their league campaign.

In Division Three, Dunkeswell Rovers have played 13 of what will ultimately be a 24 game league term so they have 11 games to negotiate while, in the same section, Lyme Regis Reserves have 10 left while Axmouth United, Upottery Reserves and Exmouth Spartans have each only played half of their respective campaigns and so each still has a dozen league games to play.

In Division Four, Cranbrook still have a full half of their season to go and will play 12 league games over the closing couple of months. Feniton Reserves have played more and they have nine games remaining while Colyton Reserves have 10 left and Millwey Rise have 11 to play.

In Division Five, where Farway have that whopping list of 17 matches - and they remain involved in a couple of cup competitions, while Awliscombe still have 13 games left with East Budleigh Reserves still having 11 games to play and that represents a complete half a season!

In Division Six, Otterton Reserves have just five games remaining while Seaton Town Reserves have seven and Offwell Rangers must play another mine.

In Division Eight, the Ottery St Mary Development XI still have 11 to play as do Exmouth Town Thirds while Millwey Rise Reserves have, to date, played only half their league schedule and so still have 13 matches to play.