Maguire sparkles as Millwey Rise see off Bampton

Archant

Millwey Rise made it six wins from eight Macron League Division Four home games with a 3-0 Cloakham Lawns success over Bampton Reserves, writes Dick Sturch.

This was certainly an improvement on their previous outing against Feniton, although, clearly still not firing on all cylinders, Rise did enough to take all the points.

Playing with the wind behind them the home side pressed the visiting team, but missed two early opportunities to open the scoring. Sam Dibling, with the goal at his mercy, uncharacteristically dragged his shot wide before Adam Whitehouse missed the target with his effort.

The opening goal finally arrived in the 25th minute with Tommy Bastin netting from close range.

Bampton responded well and enjoyed a period of domination that ended with a shot that fortunately for home glovesman Jack Bennett, who was well beaten, fizzed just wide of the upright!

In the final five minutes of the half a Dibling cross flashed invitingly across the visitors goal without a Millwey forward getting the touch needed to guide it into the net.

Rise made a high-tempo start to the second period and within five minutes of the restart had doubled then lead when an Elliott Bastin goal-bound shot was unfortunately deflected past his own goalkeeper by a visiting player!

Moments later, Bampton were denied a goal back by a goal-line clearance from Haydn Lewis. Rise then made a change with Tyler Allen giving way to Levi Hoole making his season's debut for the home side. Millwey came close to another goal when a long-range effort from Mark Vaughn rattled the crossbar.

Elliott Bastin was replaced by Dave Bridges before Dibling eventually got his name on the score sheet, gliding past two defenders to make it 3-0.

The third and final Rise change saw Adam Whitehouse replaced by his namesake Daz Whitehouse as Millwey continued to dominate.

Indeed, such was the home dominance throughout the second period that the first threat of the half on the home goal did not materialise until 85th minute of the game!

In what was a satisfactory all-round team performance, it was most encouraging to see Levi Hoole back in a Rise shirt again. In terms of the Man of the Match award, that went to Rise central defender Leo Maguire.

On Saturday, Rise 1st team travel to Teignmouth to contest a Devon Senior Cup tie (2.15pm) while the second team will look to bounce back from their 4-0 defeat at Bradninch when they host the Ottery St Mary Development XI at Cloakham (3pm).