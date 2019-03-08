Marvellous Morris guides Dunks into Golesworthy Cup final

Tipton fc. Ref miscsp 44-17TI 2485. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Dunkeswell Rovers powered their way into the final of the Golesworthy Cup with a 3-0 win under the Washbrook Meadow, Ottery St Mary floodlights.

The Dunks, looking to make a successful season a trophy laden one – they were runners-up in the Devon Intermediate Cup final and are in the running to win the Macron League Division Three title – and led at the halfway stage thanks to an goal.

It was some terrific work from Man of the Match Steve Morris that led to the own goal.

The only surprise at the break was that the Dunks did not have a bigger lead at the interval!

The second half saw more of the same, with Dunkeswell the dominant force and they went 2-0 up when Morris rifled the ball home from the edge of the area.

Ten minutes later it was all over, bar the shouting, when Josh Cann drilled the ball home from 12 yards to apply a polished finished to a sweeping move.

The Dunks joint-boss, Brian Cann, said: “So here we are in a second final of our season.

“When I think back to last summer when the club really was desperately close to folding the transformation on, and off the pitch, is something to behold!

“Reaching the Golesworthy Cup final is reward to those people who pulled the club back on its feet through hard work, and everyone at the club from top to bottom needs a pat on the back.”

It's back to league action tomorrow (Saturday) for the Dunks . when they travel to Bampton where another three point haul will bring the possibility of a league and cup double that much closer.”