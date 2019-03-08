Advanced search

Marvellous Morris guides Dunks into Golesworthy Cup final

PUBLISHED: 11:39 26 April 2019

Tipton fc. Ref miscsp 44-17TI 2485. Picture: Terry Ife

Tipton fc. Ref miscsp 44-17TI 2485. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Dunkeswell Rovers powered their way into the final of the Golesworthy Cup with a 3-0 win under the Washbrook Meadow, Ottery St Mary floodlights.

The Dunks, looking to make a successful season a trophy laden one – they were runners-up in the Devon Intermediate Cup final and are in the running to win the Macron League Division Three title – and led at the halfway stage thanks to an goal.

It was some terrific work from Man of the Match Steve Morris that led to the own goal.

The only surprise at the break was that the Dunks did not have a bigger lead at the interval!

The second half saw more of the same, with Dunkeswell the dominant force and they went 2-0 up when Morris rifled the ball home from the edge of the area.

Ten minutes later it was all over, bar the shouting, when Josh Cann drilled the ball home from 12 yards to apply a polished finished to a sweeping move.

The Dunks joint-boss, Brian Cann, said: “So here we are in a second final of our season.

“When I think back to last summer when the club really was desperately close to folding the transformation on, and off the pitch, is something to behold!

“Reaching the Golesworthy Cup final is reward to those people who pulled the club back on its feet through hard work, and everyone at the club from top to bottom needs a pat on the back.”

It's back to league action tomorrow (Saturday) for the Dunks . when they travel to Bampton where another three point haul will bring the possibility of a league and cup double that much closer.”

Most Read

MP says tramway is on the right track

Jenny Nunn, chief executive Seaton Tramway, Neil Parish, MP, and Lee Taylor, engineering manager in front of Tram No. 14. Picture: Josh Crabtree.

Plumber 'Pipes' pedal powering for Arc

Ian 'Pipes' Woodhall is cycling for Arc. Picture Dave Selly

Honiton at Twickenham – the Yorkshire-based opposition

Action from Honiton's 30-20 win at Portsmouth in the semi-final of the RFC National Senior Vase. Picture HONITON RFC

Majority vote needed for district council to 'make' Neighbourhood Plan for Payhembury

Payhembury village. Picture: Google Maps

Police find ring during burglary investigation

The ring which has been recovered. Picture Devon and Cornwall Police

