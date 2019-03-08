McCabe nets hat-trick as Seaton Town are edged out by University

Beer Albion Reserves at home to Winkleigh in the Bill Slee Cup. Ref mhsp 44 19TI 2662. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

The final matchday of October was certainly a 'soggy Saturday' for local football teams with the wet weather causing wholesale postponements.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Beer Albion Reserves at home to Winkleigh in the Bill Slee Cup. Ref mhsp 44 19TI 2664. Picture: Terry Ife Beer Albion Reserves at home to Winkleigh in the Bill Slee Cup. Ref mhsp 44 19TI 2664. Picture: Terry Ife

The Macron Devon & Exeter League was particularly hit with just 13 matches being played across the nine divisions.

There was just the one Premier Division game played and that was in Exeter where Seaton Town were beaten 6-5 by University Reserves.

Reece McCabe led the scoring honours for Town, netting a hat-trick and the other Seaton goals were scored by Josh French and Ollie Binnion.

The defeat, a seventh in 11 Premier Division outings, leaves Seaton Town sitting fifth bottom, but they have played more games than anyone else in the top flight.

Beer Albion Reserves at home to Winkleigh in the Bill Slee Cup. Ref mhsp 44 19TI 2666. Picture: Terry Ife Beer Albion Reserves at home to Winkleigh in the Bill Slee Cup. Ref mhsp 44 19TI 2666. Picture: Terry Ife

The only other local teams to see action were: Honiton Town Reserves, who went down 6-0 in a Division Two game at University 4ths, Axmouth United, who had their unbeaten Division Three start ended in a narrow 2-1 home loss to table-topping North Tawton; Millwey Rise, thumped 7-3 at Kentisbeare Reserves; and Ottery St Mary Development XI, who won 7-1 at University VIII.

With three months of the season now completed, Feniton fly the flag highest in terms of local teams playing in the Macron League Premier Division.

The Acland Park men sit third, one point behind leaders Okehampton Argyle, who have played a game more.

Lyme Regis sit second and they, like Feniton, have 18 points, but in their case from one more game than Fenny.

Beer Albion Reserves at home to Winkleigh in the Bill Slee Cup. Ref mhsp 44 19TI 2668. Picture: Terry Ife Beer Albion Reserves at home to Winkleigh in the Bill Slee Cup. Ref mhsp 44 19TI 2668. Picture: Terry Ife

Beer Albion sit eighth, Colyton 11th and Seaton Town are 12th while Upottery, who are currently the lowest placed of the East Devon teams playing in the top flight, are 13th. However, the Glebe Park men have played just six games in their league campaign so far.

In Division Two, Honiton Town Reserves' seventh defeat in nine outings leaves them sitting third bottom of the table. Beer Reserves sit fifth, having lost just one of their first six league games this season and Otterton, who have also lost just once, find themselves fifth from bottom, but no team in the division has played fewer games than the Otters.

In Division Three, that first defeat of the league season for Axmouth United leaves them sitting ninth. Dunkeswell Rovers, who, like Axmouth United, have played only five league games so far, are one place and one point below them in the table while the area's other representatives in Division Three, Upottery Reserves, sit rock bottom with just one point to show from their first seven league outings.

In Division Four, Millwey Rise sit third, Feniton Reserves are eighth and Cranbrook, who have only played three league games so far, sit 10th.

Beer Albion Reserves at home to Winkleigh in the Bill Slee Cup. Ref mhsp 44 19TI 2629. Picture: Terry Ife Beer Albion Reserves at home to Winkleigh in the Bill Slee Cup. Ref mhsp 44 19TI 2629. Picture: Terry Ife

Colyton Reserves currently prop up the table with just one win and six defeats to show from their first seven outings so far this season.

In Division Five, Farway United sit third bottom, one place above Awliscombe United while, in Division Six, Offwell Rangers sit third while, at the other end of the table, Otterton Reserves are third bottom and Seaton Town Reserves sit second bottom.

In Division Eight, Millwey Rise Reserves sit eighth.

This coming Saturday (November 2), it's Devon Premier Cup weekend and that means action for Beer Albion, who entertain Plymouth Hope, Feniton visit Buckland Athletic Reserves and Colyton play host to Lakeside. There's a limited Premier Division league programme with Upottery visiting Hatherleigh while Seaton Town are at home to Lapford.

Beer Albion Reserves at home to Winkleigh in the Bill Slee Cup. Ref mhsp 44 19TI 2672. Picture: Terry Ife Beer Albion Reserves at home to Winkleigh in the Bill Slee Cup. Ref mhsp 44 19TI 2672. Picture: Terry Ife

In Division Two, Honiton Town Reserves are in league action at Alphington Reserves while Otterton have a Devon Senior Cup tie at Westexe Park Rangers.

In Division Three, Axmouth United travel for a league game at Lyme Regis Reserves and Dunkeswell Rovers are also in league action, in their case away at University.

Upottery Reserves take a break from their league struggles to host Dawlish United 1st team in a Devon Senior Cup tie.

In Division Four, Cranbrook host Colyton Reserves and Feniton Reserves host Bampton Reserves while Millwey Rise have a Devon Senior Cup tie away at Crediton United Reserves.

Beer Albion Reserves at home to Winkleigh in the Bill Slee Cup. Ref mhsp 44 19TI 2642. Picture: Terry Ife Beer Albion Reserves at home to Winkleigh in the Bill Slee Cup. Ref mhsp 44 19TI 2642. Picture: Terry Ife

Awliscombe and Farway United take a break from Division Five business to contest Devon Intermediate Cup ties with the Awls hosting Appledore Reserves while Farway travel to Lapford Reserves.

There's Division Six action for Seaton Town Reserves who visit Silverton while, in Division Eight, Millwey Rise Reserves entertain Witheridge third team.