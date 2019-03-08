Honiton Town triumph 2-1 against Holsworthy to win first league game

Honiton Town banked another South West Peninsula League Premier Division East three points after a 2-1 victory over Holsworthy.

Owen McCreadie Taylor opened the scoring in the 24th minute before right back Lewis Couch scored the winner in the 69th.

In their fifth away game of six, the Hippos were met with windy conditions, but a good playing surface gave the team the chance to bounce back from back-to-back defeats.

The hosts started the game brighter and enjoyed the lion share of possession. They had the first chance of the game with a long range effort but Luke Ashford was able to palm away the ball despite the wind.

Honiton soon countered though and Liam Dingle managed to shrug off the defender to scare to McCreadie Taylor who opened the scoring with a tap-in.

The goal boosted the visitors and went on to dominate the first half without managing to add to their advantage.

However, after the break, Holsworthy came out of the traps strongly looking for the equaliser.

A string of free kicks on the right hand side caused numerous problems in the Honiton box.

A header was missed from six yards out before another effort was acrobatically met by Luke Ashford who tipped the ball onto the bar.

Despite the warning signs, Honiton reacted well and soon found themselves 2-0 up.

Dingle won a free kick just out side of the box and found Lewis Couch. The full back dispatched the effort to the keeper's left to double the Hippo's advantage.

The hosts did earn a consolation goal four minutes from time but the Hippos held on to earn their first win of the season.

Young players Cody Skinner, McCreadie Taylor, Conor Flanagan, Jack De winton and Billy Knox all enjoyed fine afternoons.

Honiton will be looking to make it two wins from two this weekend, but could struggle as they are playing Bovey Tracey who are enjoying a 100per cent start to the season.The game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday, September 7, at Honiton's Ottery Moor Lane ground.