McCreadie Taylor goal nets Honiton Town richly deserved away point

PUBLISHED: 20:18 24 March 2019 | UPDATED: 20:18 24 March 2019

Honiton Town at home to Bow AAC. Ref mhsp 07 19TI 9711. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Town at home to Bow AAC. Ref mhsp 07 19TI 9711. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Town were good value for their 2-2 draw at high-flying Torridgeside.

The Hippos, who travelled to North Devon without the likes of Ben Ede, Chris Long, Darren Witt and Aaron Doble, had second team outfield player Luke Phillips playing in goal behind a back three of recent signing Seb Richards, captain-for-the-game, Lewis Couch and Jordan Stickland.

They began the game with a 3/5/2 formation and took a ninth minute lead with a wonderful finish from teenager Blake Freemantle.

Town, with Tom Perryman orchestrating things from midfield and wing backs Freemantle and Harry Leisk causing plenty of problems for the home side, were good value for the lead.

Phillips made a couple of smart saves and handled safely and half-time arrived with Town still holding the advantage.

The home side levelled early in the second half and, as has so often happened with Town this season, upon shipping one a second was conceded soon after, albeit from a contentious penalty decision that went against Lewis Couch, to put them on the back foot.

However, it was no more than Town deserved when, with eight minutes remaining, Owen McCreadie Taylor produced a brave header at the far post to restore parity.

After the game, Town chairman Roger Doble said for the club’s website: “It wasn’t three points, but I believed we could come here and get a result. That’s what we got today. With so many first teamers out, the lads that took to the pitch gave it their all. I have been asking everyone to pull together, I saw that today.”

In what was a touch call for the honour of being names Chippie Joe’s Hippos’ Man of the Match, the honour went to Owen McReadie Taylor, though both Tom Perryman and Seb Richards were both also big contenders the accolade.

On Saturday (March 30, Town are at home to bottom of the table Liverton, who defeated Budleigh Salterton 2-1 last weekend. Kick-off at Mountbatten Park is 3pm.

