McCreadie Taylor hat-trick as Town net six against Liverton United

PUBLISHED: 13:13 02 April 2019

Honiton Town claimed their first win in five months as they defeated South West Peninsula League basement boys Liverton United 6-1 at Mountbatten Park.

Town made a couple of changes to the side that had banked an excellent point in a 2-2 draw with high-flying Torridgeside just seven days before, with regular glovesman Alex Bowman restored to the Town goal and Jack De winton came in for the unavailable Dan Broom.

What’s more, a rare luxury for Town followers was the sight of a strong dugout with Ben Ede, Chris Long and Darren Witt all warming the bench.

Retaining the same formation that had served them so well against Torridgeside, the Hippos struggled throughout the first half and fell behind to an early goal from the visitors.

As half-time drew near, Owen McCreadie Taylor struck with a clinical finish and the sides trooped off at the break all square at 1-1.

Whatever was said during the break in the home dressing room certainly hit the spot! Just a minute into the second half the ball was crossed into a crowded area where McCreadie Taylor rose above everyone else to plant a header into the net.

Seven minutes later Joe Dixon weaved his way past a couple of challenges before drilling the ball home and, with some fans still settling into the second half action, Town held a 3-1 lead.

The Hippos made a couple of changes with Ben Ede and Chris Long taking over from Jordan Stickland and Harry Leisk and soon added Darren Witt, who took over from Seb Richards, as the home side looked to press home their advantage.

With 18 minutes remaining there was a huge cheer around Mountbatten Park as another good sized home crowd celebrated a hat-trick from Owen McCreadie Taylor as he worked himself space in the are before drilling the ball home.

Blake Freemantle was twice close to adding his name to the score sheet before, with two minutes remaining Town were awarded a free kick on the edge of the box and Liam Dingle stepped up and promptly rifled the ball beyond a bemused glovesman.

There was still time for a sixth and final Hippos goal as Tom Perryman swung in a corner that a hapless defender turned past his own glovesman to complete a terrific afternoon for the Hippos.

The Man of the Match award was a straightforward choice for regular sponsor Chippie Joe as he went for hat-trick scorer Owen McCreadie Taylor, who now has four goals in two games.

On Saturday (April 6), Town are back in home action with Crediton United providing the opposition (3pm).

