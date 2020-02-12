Mckeown and Cann net doubles as Dunkeswell ease to derby win over Upottery

The Dunkeswell Rovers team before they played their first Macron League game at ther new Green Lane home where they beat Pinhoe 3-1. Picture DRAFC Archant

Dunkeswell Rovers are up to third in the Macron League Division Three table after a comprehensive 6-1 win in their East Devon derby meeting with visiting Upottery Reserves.

Both Max Mckeown and Josh Cann netted doubles and other goals from the Dunks came from full-back Jay Williams and Ollie Wilkins, the latter scoring his first Dunkeswell Rovers goal. The Man of the Match award went to the impressive Mckeown, who was at the centre of all the adventurous play that the Dunks produced.

On Saturday (February 15) the Dunks travel to meet a Halwill side they entertained as recently as a fortnight ago and who beat them 6-0 - so a swift chance to gain revenge!

After Saturday's game, the Dunks will have 10 more games to negotiate as they plot a course to a second successive promotion.