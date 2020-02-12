Advanced search

Mckeown and Cann net doubles as Dunkeswell ease to derby win over Upottery

PUBLISHED: 12:31 12 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:31 12 February 2020

The Dunkeswell Rovers team before they played their first Macron League game at ther new Green Lane home where they beat Pinhoe 3-1. Picture DRAFC

The Dunkeswell Rovers team before they played their first Macron League game at ther new Green Lane home where they beat Pinhoe 3-1. Picture DRAFC

Archant

Dunkeswell Rovers are up to third in the Macron League Division Three table after a comprehensive 6-1 win in their East Devon derby meeting with visiting Upottery Reserves.

Both Max Mckeown and Josh Cann netted doubles and other goals from the Dunks came from full-back Jay Williams and Ollie Wilkins, the latter scoring his first Dunkeswell Rovers goal. The Man of the Match award went to the impressive Mckeown, who was at the centre of all the adventurous play that the Dunks produced.

On Saturday (February 15) the Dunks travel to meet a Halwill side they entertained as recently as a fortnight ago and who beat them 6-0 - so a swift chance to gain revenge!

After Saturday's game, the Dunks will have 10 more games to negotiate as they plot a course to a second successive promotion.

Most Read

Town clerk walks out of explosive town council meeting after fiery row – in which he is accused of ‘sneaking’ an item on to agenda

A row erupted at Honiton Town Council's meeting, held at The Beehive. Ref mhh 42 19TI 2189. Picture: Terry Ife

Beloved Devon traveller John Treagood dies

John Treagood. Picture: Archant

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Gang of thieves targets supermarket shoppers in east Devon

Authorities urged to back Axminster Carpets rescue plan

Josh Dutfield and his late father Simon pictured in front of a portrait of the late Harry Dutfield who founded the Axminster Carpets factory.

Most Read

Town clerk walks out of explosive town council meeting after fiery row – in which he is accused of ‘sneaking’ an item on to agenda

A row erupted at Honiton Town Council's meeting, held at The Beehive. Ref mhh 42 19TI 2189. Picture: Terry Ife

Beloved Devon traveller John Treagood dies

John Treagood. Picture: Archant

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Gang of thieves targets supermarket shoppers in east Devon

Authorities urged to back Axminster Carpets rescue plan

Josh Dutfield and his late father Simon pictured in front of a portrait of the late Harry Dutfield who founded the Axminster Carpets factory.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Exeter Races hosting Cheltenham Festival stars this Sunday

Action from Exeter races. Picture: EXETER RACECOURSE

Mckeown and Cann net doubles as Dunkeswell ease to derby win over Upottery

The Dunkeswell Rovers team before they played their first Macron League game at ther new Green Lane home where they beat Pinhoe 3-1. Picture DRAFC

Lyme Regis Bowls Club secure their future with new 15-year lease

Lyme Regis Bowls Club

Lyme Regis AGM greensomes joy for Judith Ellard and Sarah Kilcoyne

Generic Golf shot. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref exe 8783-17-12SH To order your copy of this photograph visit www.sidmouthherald.co.uk and click on myphotos24

Chard score seven tries to see off battling Honiton

Rugby ball.
Drive 24