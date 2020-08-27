Advanced search

McKeown and Morris at the double in Dunkeswell Rovers pre-season success

PUBLISHED: 10:22 27 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:22 27 August 2020

Dunkeswell Rovers continuing their winning ways with pre-season success number six in as many outings, beating a plucky Feniton second string 6-1.

Doubles from Max McKeown and Steve Morris plus single strikes from Joby Mabbutt and Brad Morris, saw the Dunks to victory.

As ever the well-organised Dunks gad both the match and the match ball sponsored with Jake Berry Productions sponsoring the match and West Country Butchers covering the match ball.

There was an interesting choice of Dunks Man of the Match with the award unanimously going to committee member Dan Trott for stepping in at the last minute to referee the game!

The Dunks have no more friendlies scheduled ahead of their opening Joma Devon & Exeter league fixture of the new term which is set for Saturday, September 19.

However, the Dunks are hopefully of getting in a more pre-season games, if only to keep things ‘ticking over’ and ready to hit the ground at top speed on September 19.

