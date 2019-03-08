Advanced search

McKeown at the double as Upottery are held by Colyton

PUBLISHED: 12:46 22 August 2019

Ottery AFC at home to Totnes&Dartington FC. Ref shsp 34 19TI 8454. Picture: Terry Ife

Max McKeown scored both goals as Upottery drew 2-2 in their opening Macron Devon and Exeter League match of a new season.

The evening, game, played at a superb looking Glebe Park, was watched by a good crowd.

Upottery boss Dan Prettejohn lamented after the game: "Two points dropped for sure. It was very much the case that we spurned far too many scoring chances. I do believe that had this game come in three or four weeks those chances that were missed this time round would hit the back of the net."

Upottery's next league outing is this coming Tuesday (August 28) when their Glebe Park home once again stages a Macron League top flight derby with Feniton providing the opposition (6.30pm).

