McKeown hat-trick sees Dunks to superb win in Tiverton

PUBLISHED: 16:06 21 January 2019

Max McKeown scored a hat-trick as Dunkeswell Rovers banked another Macron League Division Five points with a 5-3 win at Wessex Park Rangers.

What made this latest Dunks success all the more impressive was that they were, at one stage, two goals down!

The Dunks began well and might have had an early penalty when Steve Morris appeared to be upended in the area. The spot kick appeals were waved away and the home side punished a couple of defensive errors to hold a two-goal advantage.

A terrific solo goal from Mckeown halved the deficit and parity was then restored when McKeown latched onto a Jacob White through-ball.

It might have got even better for the Dunks before the break when a McKeown free-kick flew inches over the bar.

McKeown did complete his hat-trick early in the second half to see the Dunks into a 3-2 lead. Steve Morris then scored his third goal in as many outings to make it 4-2 and, after the hosts had netted a third of their own, Joby Mabutt, who turned 17 in the days before the game, curled a superb strike into the bottom corner of the net to round up the scoring.

The Dunks Man of the Match award was shared between Max McKeown, Steve Morris and Dan Stapleton and special mention must also be made of the contribution from Gavin Richards, who superbly orchestrated things in his first start back in a blue shirt.

On Saturday (January 26), the Dunks entertain Awliscombe at their temporary home of Hemyock (2.15pm).

