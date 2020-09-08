McKeown nets as Dunks are beaten by powerful Staplegrove side
PUBLISHED: 08:25 08 September 2020
Dunkeswell Rovers were beaten 7-1 when they hosted higher level opposition in Staplegrove for a pre-season friendly.
The Taunton-based Somerset County League visitors were quickly into their stride and scored six times in a dominant first half display.
The Dunks battled well throughout a difficult first half and were richly deserving of the goal they scored, netted by Max McKeown.
The second half was a more even affair, both teams creating chances, but it was Staplegrove who scored the game’s eight, and final goal.
The Dunks’ Man of the Match honours, the award sponsored on this occasion by Blamphayne Sawmills, was shared between Max McKeown and Gavin Richards, both players worked their socks off and didn’t stop running to try and disrupt a strong Staplegrove side best they could.
The match ball sponsor for this game was Westcountry Butchers
In terms of the next Dunkeswell Rovers action, they’ll launch their new Joma Devon & Exeter League season with a September 19 visit to Exeter-based Clyst Valley Reserves.
