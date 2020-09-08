Advanced search

McKeown nets as Dunks are beaten by powerful Staplegrove side

PUBLISHED: 08:25 08 September 2020

Tipton fc. Ref miscsp 44-17TI 2485. Picture: Terry Ife

Tipton fc. Ref miscsp 44-17TI 2485. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Dunkeswell Rovers were beaten 7-1 when they hosted higher level opposition in Staplegrove for a pre-season friendly.

The Taunton-based Somerset County League visitors were quickly into their stride and scored six times in a dominant first half display.

The Dunks battled well throughout a difficult first half and were richly deserving of the goal they scored, netted by Max McKeown.

The second half was a more even affair, both teams creating chances, but it was Staplegrove who scored the game’s eight, and final goal.

The Dunks’ Man of the Match honours, the award sponsored on this occasion by Blamphayne Sawmills, was shared between Max McKeown and Gavin Richards, both players worked their socks off and didn’t stop running to try and disrupt a strong Staplegrove side best they could.

The match ball sponsor for this game was Westcountry Butchers

In terms of the next Dunkeswell Rovers action, they’ll launch their new Joma Devon & Exeter League season with a September 19 visit to Exeter-based Clyst Valley Reserves.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Worship moves to the car park at Kilmington Baptist church

Car Park Praise at Kilmington Baptists Church. Picture KBC

Membury Neighbourhood Plan ready to be adopted after backing from villagers

Membury village. Picture Google Maps.

Seaton and Honiton play areas share £170,000 for upgrades

Cathy Gardner, Geoff Jung and Luke Jeffrey at Honiton's refurbished Cherry Close play area Picture EDDC

Open air cinema returns to Seaton

The Greatest Showman to be screened at Seaton

Acclaimed Seaton food hub launches in Axminster’s Community Waffle House

Axminster Community Waffle Housse director Sophie McLachlan with SAVE food hub volunteers Julian Bond, Jemma Moran and Nikki Mansell. Picture: Matt Smith.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Worship moves to the car park at Kilmington Baptist church

Car Park Praise at Kilmington Baptists Church. Picture KBC

Membury Neighbourhood Plan ready to be adopted after backing from villagers

Membury village. Picture Google Maps.

Seaton and Honiton play areas share £170,000 for upgrades

Cathy Gardner, Geoff Jung and Luke Jeffrey at Honiton's refurbished Cherry Close play area Picture EDDC

Open air cinema returns to Seaton

The Greatest Showman to be screened at Seaton

Acclaimed Seaton food hub launches in Axminster’s Community Waffle House

Axminster Community Waffle Housse director Sophie McLachlan with SAVE food hub volunteers Julian Bond, Jemma Moran and Nikki Mansell. Picture: Matt Smith.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Lyme Regis Seniors’ Club Championship play-off success for David Fidge

David Fidge (left) winner of the Lyme Regis Seniors� Club Championship together with tournament organiser Andy West. Picture: LRGC

Tigers boss: I am flabbergasted – I did not see that one coming!

Action from the Axminster Town 2-1 defeat to Dartmouth on the opening day of the new South West Peninsula League Prmeier East season. Picture: SARAH MCCABE

McKeown nets as Dunks are beaten by powerful Staplegrove side

Tipton fc. Ref miscsp 44-17TI 2485. Picture: Terry Ife

Axe Cliff Harris Tankard win for Bill Polley

Axe Cliff Harris Tankard winner Bill Polley. Picture BRIAN THOMPSON

Acclaimed Seaton food hub launches in Axminster’s Community Waffle House

Axminster Community Waffle Housse director Sophie McLachlan with SAVE food hub volunteers Julian Bond, Jemma Moran and Nikki Mansell. Picture: Matt Smith.