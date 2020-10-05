McKeown strike sees Dunks to victory at Lyme Regis

Archant

A goal from Max McKeown was enough to see Dunkeswell Rovers to a 1-0 victory in their Joma Devon & Exeter League Division One East game at Lyme Regis.

A first win of the new league term for Dunks was born out of a good all-round display in a contest played out in the most testing of conditions!

High winds and rain made any hope of playing ‘normal’ football very difficult.

The Dunks Man of the Match award went to Matt Woolacott, but another individual most worthy of mention is team boss Sid Berry who donned the goalkeeping gear and made a couple of excellent saves as he bagged a deserved clean sheet.

Next up for the Dunks, who sit seventh in the table after a win and two defeats from their three matches, is a home game on Saturday (October 10) against a Lympstone side that has played just once so far, losing 1-0 to a late goal at East Butleigh Reserves.