Midweek action for local South West Peninsula League teams

Here we take a look at tonights action for local sides playing in the South West Peninsula League Premier East

All three of the East Devon-based teams that play in the South West Peninsula League Premier East are in action tonight (Wednesday).

Axminster Town, who are in FA Vase action on Saturday, travel to fourth placed Brixham who have won five and lost two so far this season.

The Tigers are not enjoying the best of seasons so far and head to the South Devon coast sitting third bottom of the table having won one and lost six of their first seven games.

In terms of their last action - Brixham have not played since September 30 when beaten 4-1 at Ivybridge Town. Brixham have also lost their last two home games, beaten 4-2 by Newton Abbot in an FA Vase tie and 2-1 by Torpoint in a league game.

The only home win this season was a September 12, 2-1 success over Torridgeside.

Axminster, like Brixham, also last played on September 30 and they too went down 4-1, in their case beaten at home by Newton Abbot Spurs.

Honiton Town travel to Newton Abbot Spurs. The Hippos, who are East Devon’s top team, sitting 13th, were last in action on September 29 when they shared four goals with hosts Torrington.

The Hippos are yet to win away in the league this season having drawn their first away game, 2-2 at Cullompton, since then they have lost 2-1 at Elmore and 1-0 in a Monday night game at Crediton United.

Newton Abbot Spurs sit 12th in the table with four wins, a draw and two defeats. They were unbeaten in five games before suffering a 4-0 defeat last Saturday at Ivybridge Town. In home league games its played two and won two after victories over Sidmouth Town and Torpoint Athletic.

Sidmouth Town are in action in Mid Devon with a game at Elmore who were beaten 5-4 in their most recent game, last Saturday’s home meeting with Torridgeside, a game the North Devon men won 5-4.

Elmore have lost last two at home for, prior to that defeat last Saturday, they were beaten 3-1 by Ilfracombe Town.

If you want to see goals then go and watch Sidmouth! The Vikings have seen 44 goals scored in their eight games so far this season - seven league fixtures and one FA Vase tie.

Away from Manstone Lane, the Vikings have won just once, but what a win, coming back from 3-0 down after 40 minutes to win 6-3 at Cullompton Rangers.

Sidmouth have not played since a September 30, 6-2 home defeat to Torridgeside.

All three games involving Sidmouth Town, Honiton Town and Axminster Town tonight kick-off at 7.30pm.