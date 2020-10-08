Midweek defeats for Honiton Town and Axminster Town

There were Wednesday night away defeats for both Honiton Town and Axminster Town in their respective South West Peninsula League Premier East games.

Honiton Town had Luke Ashford back in goal for their visit to Newton Abbot Spurs and there was also a starting berth for Harry Leisk who passed a late fitness test, but they were without influential midfielder Joe Dixon following his ‘harsh’ red card in the previous game.

The Hippos made a fine start and took an early lead when a fourth minute corner from Nat Hawkins found its way into the back of the net!

The home side were reduced to 10-men with a straight red card issued to Kevin Dadd, and half-time arrived with the Hippos still the one goal to the good.

Early in the second half the home side were awarded a penalty, but Hippos glovesman Ashford atoned for his ‘foul’ and subsequent yellow card by saving the spot kick!

The equaliser arrived, but with an element of good fortune for, another fine save by Ashford saw the ball fall kindly at the feet of a home player who tucked it home.

Town were forced to ring the changes with injuries cropping up and there were only a couple of minutes left when the home side were awarded another penalty with Tom Perryman harshly adjudged to have felled a Spurs player and this time the ball was blasted past Ashford to see the hosts to all three points.

On Saturday (October 10) Honiton Town are in home action when they entertain Elmore at Mountbatten Park (3pm).

Axminster Town suffered a fourth straight defeat when beaten 3-0 at top four side Brixham on Wednesday night.

The Tigers, who are in FA Vase action on Saturday when they entertain Toolstation Western League premier Division outfit Clevedon Town, have now lost seven of their first eight South West Peninsula League Premier East games.

Saturday’s FA Vase tie will come as some welcome respite to a difficult league campaign so far.

Looking at the two teams respective early season league table positions – Clevedon sit ninth in their table having won three, drawn three and lost two of their first eight games of the new term while the Tigers sit third bottom of the Peninsula League with only Plymouth Marjon and Stoke Gabriel sitting below them.

However, as football followers will testify to, cup football is very different from league action and it’s all about ‘on the day’!

Saturday’s FA Vase tie at Tiger Way has a 3pm kick-off.