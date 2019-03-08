Advanced search

Millwey Rise appoint new three-man management team

PUBLISHED: 08:40 21 June 2019 | UPDATED: 08:40 21 June 2019

Millwey Rise held their 2019 Annual General Meeting and it was certainly very well attended as there was an excellent turnout of players and supporters, writes Dick Sturch.

The executive positions at the club are unchanged as are the committee which brings much needed stability to the club going forward.

The meeting was also told that the clubs finances are in a healthy state and there is plenty of optimism about the season ahead that will see the team play in the Devon and Exeter Football League Division Four.

There's a new management team for the first team with the appointment of a three-man team to oversee affairs.

Sam Dibling, Stuart Ellis and Darren Whitehouse are charged with taking control of 1st team affairs while the club's second team will again be run by Mark Enticott and Craig Mitchell who played such a big part in supplying the youngsters who stepped up into the first team when the club was under pressure last season.

Already there is talk of some major signings as well as other players returning to the club.

Pre-season training gets under way at the clubs Cloakham Lawns headquarters on Saturday, July 6 from 4pm to 5.30pm. Signing on day is set for July 20 when the cub will also host a barbecue and they very much hope to welcome old and new players alike to the club on that day. Anyone interested in joining the club is asked to get along to that first pre-season training session.

