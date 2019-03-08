Millwey Rise seal cup progress with 4-3 Central win

Ottery AFC at home to Totnes&Dartington FC. Ref shsp 34 19TI 8454. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Millwey Rise are through to the Bill Slee Cup second round after a 4-3 win over Central, writes Dick Sturch.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The first half of this game was played between two sides, evenly matched and neither able to pose any threat to the other. This was in stark contrast to their previous meeting when Central ran out 6-1 winners against a depleted 'Rise.'

The second period was a vastly different story with both sides stepping up a gear. Central opened the scoring after two minutes with a smartly struck shot from outside the box. Five minutes in and Millwey equalised with a fine lobbed shot over the keeper from Elliot Bastin. The game started to get a little bit edgy and a player from either side was banished to the 'sin bin.' Millwey moved in front when a great through ball from Bailey Hall allowed Tom Bastin the opportunity to fire the ball home.Young Tommy Donnan the home side`s keeper bravely came out of his box to make a vital interception and deny an advancing forward the opportunity of a goal. Elliot Bastin gave way to 'Ruso' and Hall was replaced by Toby Thorne. Disaster struck a few minutes later when a Central forward glanced his header past Donnan`s outstretched arms to again equalise. Matt Lewis came on to replace the injured Adam Whitehouse and Millwey then thought the match was won in the '4th.' minute of added time when, direct from a Ty Allen free kick Sam Dibling beat the keeper with a powerful header. Central attacked from the restart and in the '6th.' minute again restored parity to see the game into extra time.

Two minutes after the restart Matt Lewis jubilantly sealed the win for 'Rise' beating the Central keeper from close range. The remaining minutes proved very challenging for the referee when every decision he made was challenged, culminating with a Central player receiving a yellow card for sarcastically applauding a referee`s decision. This was then followed by a red for further dissent. Millwey clung on to their victory due to the unstinting efforts of everyone of their players on the pitch, none more so than MOM, Lee Beer in the heart of their defence.

Next week, Millwey welcome Riviera United to Cloakham in the Devon Senior Cup. KO 2-15pm.