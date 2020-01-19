Advanced search

Millwey Rise disappoint in home defeat at the hands of Feniton Reserves

PUBLISHED: 14:41 19 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:41 19 January 2020

Archant

Millwey Rise were beaten 3-0 in their Macron League Division Four meeting with Feniton, writes Dick Sturch.

Indeed, as good as 'Rise' had been just seven days before, this time round they were poor! What a difference a week makes! Although Millwey were spending more time in Feniton's half their ability to conjure up a goal never materialised and apart from a couple of long range efforts, never troubled the visitor's goal keeper.

Feniton went ahead after 20 minutes when a forward was given ample time to smash the ball past Jack Bennett from close range.

Tom Bastin made a determined run into the visitors half and unleashed a shot which their keeper was pleased to see sail over the bar.

Millwey continued pressing, but with little rhyme or reason, and more often than not, ended up running down dead ends!

Feniton were awarded what seemed a rather harsh penalty when Bennett, in his attempt to gather a through ball, was adjudged to have fouled a visiting forward. The ball was duly slotted home to increase Feniton's lead going into the break.

Millwey's management team made two quick substitutions minutes into the second period. A third quickly followed when Adam Whitehouse was injured. The final goal summed up the home side's afternoon when, from a corner, a Feniton forward left alone on the front post, glanced the ball into the net for the simplest goal he'll score all season.

With a good crowd on the Tea Hut Terraceto cheer them on it was a disappointing performance from 'Rise' and if they are going to make progress this season they need to quickly put this game behind them and move on.

This Saturday (January 25), the first team are without a fixture while the second team welcome University VIII to Cloakham (2.15pm).

Most Read

Cyclist badly hurt in Colyton road accident

The cyclist was flown to Derriford Hospital by Devon Air Ambulance.

Axminster’s Trinity House has a new owner

Axminster's Trinity House, which closed in November, is set to become a retail outlet again. Picture Chris Carson

Deadly ‘jellyfish’ washed up at Seaton

A Portuguese man o' war washed up on Seaton beach. Picture: Alex Walton

Plans lodged for new micropub in Axminster

Plans have been lodged to open the public house at Unit 4 St Georges. Picture: Getty Images

Tame jackdaw who has a fascination for pencils has made his mark on Axminster’s community after being rescued

Jake with parents Jaime and Adrian. Picture: Jaime Lee

Most Read

Cyclist badly hurt in Colyton road accident

The cyclist was flown to Derriford Hospital by Devon Air Ambulance.

Axminster’s Trinity House has a new owner

Axminster's Trinity House, which closed in November, is set to become a retail outlet again. Picture Chris Carson

Deadly ‘jellyfish’ washed up at Seaton

A Portuguese man o' war washed up on Seaton beach. Picture: Alex Walton

Plans lodged for new micropub in Axminster

Plans have been lodged to open the public house at Unit 4 St Georges. Picture: Getty Images

Tame jackdaw who has a fascination for pencils has made his mark on Axminster’s community after being rescued

Jake with parents Jaime and Adrian. Picture: Jaime Lee

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Millwey Rise disappoint in home defeat at the hands of Feniton Reserves

Honiton Con D hold the high ground in the Colyton n& District Skittles League

skittles generic picture

Axminster bowlers make winning start to 2020 with four successive victories

Bowls

Ukulele group supports Seaton end of life nursing service

Phil Christmas (Wekulele), Rosie Dean (Seaton Hospiscare@Home nurse), Shirley Robinson (League trustee), Liz Livingstone (Hospiscare nurse), and Val Christmas (Wekulele). Picture: Lycia Moore.

Cows killed in Seaton barn fire

Crews spent four hours tackling the blaze.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists