Millwey Rise disappoint in home defeat at the hands of Feniton Reserves

Millwey Rise were beaten 3-0 in their Macron League Division Four meeting with Feniton, writes Dick Sturch.

Indeed, as good as 'Rise' had been just seven days before, this time round they were poor! What a difference a week makes! Although Millwey were spending more time in Feniton's half their ability to conjure up a goal never materialised and apart from a couple of long range efforts, never troubled the visitor's goal keeper.

Feniton went ahead after 20 minutes when a forward was given ample time to smash the ball past Jack Bennett from close range.

Tom Bastin made a determined run into the visitors half and unleashed a shot which their keeper was pleased to see sail over the bar.

Millwey continued pressing, but with little rhyme or reason, and more often than not, ended up running down dead ends!

Feniton were awarded what seemed a rather harsh penalty when Bennett, in his attempt to gather a through ball, was adjudged to have fouled a visiting forward. The ball was duly slotted home to increase Feniton's lead going into the break.

Millwey's management team made two quick substitutions minutes into the second period. A third quickly followed when Adam Whitehouse was injured. The final goal summed up the home side's afternoon when, from a corner, a Feniton forward left alone on the front post, glanced the ball into the net for the simplest goal he'll score all season.

With a good crowd on the Tea Hut Terraceto cheer them on it was a disappointing performance from 'Rise' and if they are going to make progress this season they need to quickly put this game behind them and move on.

This Saturday (January 25), the first team are without a fixture while the second team welcome University VIII to Cloakham (2.15pm).