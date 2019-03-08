Millwey Rise edged out at Culm United

Archant

Millwey Rise went down 3-2 away at Culm United.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

After the midweek triumph over Colyton Millwey travelled to Mid Devon with plenty of confidence.

However, that did not translate to the pitch, though, in the first half they did have to play into a strong wind.

The home side used the elements to their advantage and raced into a three goal lead, all scored from crosses that were met with little resistance.

A stern half-time talk clearly did the trick for 'Rise' looked a different proposition after the break! Shortly after Culm went down to 10 men after a player was red carded for dissent, Bailey Hall scored his fifth goal of the season to fire 'Rise' back into the contest.

The deficit was reduced to just one goal when centre back Leo Maguire took the ball forward and dribbled past a couple of players before unleashing a 30-yard strike that flew into the top corner!

The 'Rise' Man of the Match award went to Leo Maguire, but the overall feeling at full-time was that, despite a much improved second half show, there remains room for improvement in the Millwey Rise ranks.