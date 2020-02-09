Millwey Rise exit Devon Cup after seven goal thriller at Teignmouth

Millwey Rise exited the Devon Senior Cup at the quarter-final stage, beaten 4-3 by hosts Teignmouth Reserves, writes Dick Sturch.

The one thing that marred a game that was both exciting and provided some excellent football was the 'theatricals' displayed by the home side at every tackle made against them. This in turn put pressure on the referee and consequently several names went into the book!

Millwey took the lead after only seven minutes when a Sam Dibling pass across the area was smashed home by Tommy Bastin. They pressurised the home defence who gave away several corners in the first 20 minutes as they attempted to stem further attacks on their goal. Unfortunately, none of the opportunities were taken and it was Teignmouth who came close when a shot rattled the 'Rise' crossbar.

Dibling then burst through, but his shot flew just wide of the upright. The home side came back and, but for a great save from Jack Bennett, would have levelled. Teignmouth players then won a series of 'disputed' free-kicks and from one on the half hour they equalised. A period of end-to-end football then ensued.

Tommy Bastin came close for 'Rise' before a mix-up in midfield allowed the home side to take the lead. However, Sam Dibling then lit up the afternoon for Millwey with an acrobatic volley which left the home keeper stranded to equalise the score once more. The half finished with a flurry of free-kicks, the last of which crudely brought down Dave Bridges, who had left several defenders in his wake as he bore down on the Teignmouth goal.

At the start of the second period Millwey again put the home side's defence under pressure. A shot from Matt Lewis flew the wrong side of the upright. Bridges shot across goal agonisingly skimming the far post before the same player's header was cleared by the Teignmouth glovesman. Another series of free kicks for both sides provided 'Rise' with opportunity but no goals. An effort by Bastin was pushed to safety by the keeper as the play again swung from end to end.

Leigh Beer replaced Adam Whitehouse and unfortunately his first involvement led to a penalty from which the home side went ahead.

Stuart King was then adjudged to have fouled a Teignmouth player, who had dramatically threw himself to the ground inside the area! However, this time they wasted the opportunity when the ball was skied over the bar.

Millwey were then too busy congratulating the miss as Teignmouth recycled the ball to score two minutes later. Frustration and provocation boiled over which resulted in Matt Lewis being shown a red card, leaving 'Rise' to play out the remainder of the game with 10 men. This did not dampen their determination though and a second Dibling goal had the home side biting their nails and time wasting to see the match through.

Leo Maguire was prominent in the heart of the Millwey defence, but again, the whole team ran themselves into the ground and never gave up in their effort to come away with a win under the somewhat questionable tactics of the home team.

This Saturday (February 15), both Millwey Rise teams are in away action with the first team off to Cheriton Fitzpaine while the second team travel to Dawlish (3pm).