Millwey Rise set for Feniton test

PUBLISHED: 10:52 19 February 2020

Millwey Rise are preparing to face the side one place below them when they take on Feniton Seconds in the Devon and Exeter Football League Division Four.

Millwey are in fifth, level on points with Feniton but ahead on goal difference, but Feniton have played two games more.

Of their 15 games, Feniton have won eight and lost seven whilst Millwey have won eight and lost five of their 13 matches.

The last time these two met, Feniton came away with all three points via a 3-0 win at Cloakham Lawn Sports Centre.

Since then, they have won one and lost one including a 2-1 victory at home to Devon Yeoman and a 3-0 away defeat at Cranbrook.

Millwey have an identical record since the Feniton defeat having won 3-0 at home to Bampton the following week before losing 4-3 away at Teignmouth in their last outing.

Having been hit by Storm Dennis last weekend, luckily the weather is only forecast to have a 20 per cent chance of rain so the game does have a chance to go ahead.

It kicks off at 2pm at Cloakham Lawn Sports Centre.

