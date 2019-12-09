Millwey Rise hosting festive party at their Cloakham Lawns home
PUBLISHED: 11:25 09 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:25 09 December 2019
Archant
Millwey Rise Football Club are hosting a very special festive night in the days before the Christmas celebrations get underway.
The club are staging a Horse Racing and Club Party Night at the Cloakham Lawns Sports and Social Club.
It all takes place on Saturday, December 21 with a 7.30pm.
The club invite anyone who wants to be part of what should be a superb evening to get along and join them.