Millwey Rise hosting festive party at their Cloakham Lawns home

PUBLISHED: 11:25 09 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:25 09 December 2019

Millwey Rise Football Club are hosting a very special festive night in the days before the Christmas celebrations get underway.

The club are staging a Horse Racing and Club Party Night at the Cloakham Lawns Sports and Social Club.

It all takes place on Saturday, December 21 with a 7.30pm.

The club invite anyone who wants to be part of what should be a superb evening to get along and join them.

