Millwey Rise impress in pre-season win over Crewkerne Rangers

Archant

Millwey Rise continued an unbeaten series of friendlies, beating Crewkerne Rangers 5-1 at Cloakham on Wednesday evening, writes Dick Sturch.

Two goals apiece for Sam Dibling and Tom Bastin plus one from Luke Thurlow completed the scoring.

In previous games they drew 1-1 with Ilminster; beat Hawkchurch 6-3 and Samford Peverell 8-2.

The 2nd X1 won their opening friendly against Drimpton 3-2.

With Alex Rockett and keeper Nathan Hoole two of several players returning to the club plus some new faces including Reece Best and Jamie Tait competition for places in both teams for the coming season promises to be well contested.

A tasty match for the coming campaign, with not a lot of travelling involved, will be the meeting with next door neighbours, Axminster Town Reserves, who are scheduled to play in the same Division as ‘Rise’ 1st X1 while another team in the same section are Ottery St Mary Reserves.